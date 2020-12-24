RRB NTPC admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download call letter

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:08 IST

RRB NTPC admit card 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC admit card for all regions. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their hall ticket online from the regional websites of RRB. The first stage of computer based test for RRB NTPC recruitment will be held from December 28, 2020 to January 13, 2021.

RRB had on Wednesday released the admit card for Chandigarh and Kolkata regions. RRB NTPC admit card for other regions are released on Thursday, December 24. Around 23 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the exam that is being conducted as a part of recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 35208 vacancies.

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2020

Visit the official website of your regional RRB

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN 1/2019(NTPC)- Link for downloading e-call letter, Exam city & date intimation slip”

Anew page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RRB NTPC admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out future references.

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly,” reads the official notice.