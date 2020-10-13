e-paper
Home / Education / RUHS MO Admit Card 2020 released, direct links here

RUHS MO Admit Card 2020 released, direct links here

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the Medical Officer (MO) admit card 2020 on its official website - ruhsraj.org

Oct 13, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RUHS MO Admit Card out
RUHS MO Admit Card out
         

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the Medical Officer (MO) admit card 2020 on its official website - ruhsraj.org. The RUHS MO recruitment exam will be conducted to fill 2,000 vacancies.

Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card online by logging in using their registration number and password. The RUHS MO admit card will have the details of the candidate, his/her registration number, roll number, date, time and venue of the exam and the guidelines that the examinees will have to follow.

How to download RUHS MO 2020 admit card online:

Step 1: Visit the RUHS official website at ruhsraj.org.

Step 2: Under the Latest News section on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit cards for MO Direct Recruitment Exam -2020 are available for download.”

Step 3: If you are appearing for the exam online, click on “Admit Cards for Online Applicant” and if you have opted for test in offline mode, click on “Admit cards for Offline Applicants.”

Step 4: Key in the required details and download the hall ticket.

Direct link to download admit cards for Online applicants

Direct link to download admit cards for offline applicants

