SSC MTS Result 2019 likely to be declared on October 25 at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:33 IST

Staff selection commission is likely to release the results of SSC MTS (Non-Technical) staff examination 2019 on October 25. Candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in on October 25.

Online application process for the recruitment examination had begun on April 22, 2019. SSC MTS 2019 computer based examination was held from August 2 to 22, 2019. The questions were objective in nature. This year, SSC had conducted the recruitment exam for multi-tasking staff (MTS) to hire around 11,000 employees.

For around 11, 000 vacancies, 38 lakh 58 thousand candidates had registered out of whom, 19 lakh 18 thousand candidates had given the exam. After clearing the MTS Tier 1 exam candidates will qualify to appear for the SSC MTS tier-2 descriptive paper that will be held on November 17, 2019.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link uploaded for results

3.Key in your credentials

4.SSC MTS Tier-1 result will appear on the display screen

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 16:32 IST