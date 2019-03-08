SSC Result dates for JHT, CAPF, SI, Stenographer exams 2019 released, check calendar here

SSC Results 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the calendar having the dates of result declaration of all important SSC exams. The result dates can be checked at the SSC Calendar uploaded on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Calendar also has the dates of result declaration for the exams that were conducted in the year 2017 and 2018.

Results of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 will be declared on March 25.

The Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 Final Result will be declared on March 29 and The Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2018 Final Result will be declared on April 15, 2019.

The results of the Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) for Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level, and Graduation Level, will be declared on On May 10, 17 and 25, 2019, respectively.

The result for Paper I examination 2018 which was conducted for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF will be declare on May 25, 2019.

The result for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles posts will be declared on On May 31, 2019.

Check official calendar here.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 07:38 IST