TANCET 2020 admit card released , direct link here

TANCET 2020 admit card has been released. Candidates can download the hall ticket online at tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet. The exam will be eld on February 29 and March 1

education Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:06 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TANCET Admit Card released
TANCET Admit Card released(TANCET)
         

Anna University has released the TANCET 2020 admit card on February 13, 2020. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 will be held on February 29, 2020 for MBA and MCA courses while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the test will be held on March 1.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance test can download their hall ticket online at https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/

The link to download the admit card has been activated on the website. Candidates have to login using their email ID and password to download the same.

TANCET 2020 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet

Click on Hall ticket tab on the top

Key in your email ID and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download TANCET 2020 hall ticket

According to the official notice, the results of the exams will be declared on March 20. The mark sheets will be available for downloading from March 23.

