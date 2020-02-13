TANCET 2020 admit card released , direct link here
TANCET 2020 admit card has been released. Candidates can download the hall ticket online at tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet. The exam will be eld on February 29 and March 1education Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:06 IST
Anna University has released the TANCET 2020 admit card on February 13, 2020. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 will be held on February 29, 2020 for MBA and MCA courses while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the test will be held on March 1.
Candidates who have registered for the entrance test can download their hall ticket online at https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/
The link to download the admit card has been activated on the website. Candidates have to login using their email ID and password to download the same.
TANCET 2020 Admit Card: How to download
Visit the TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet
Click on Hall ticket tab on the top
Key in your email ID and password
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out
Direct link to download TANCET 2020 hall ticket
According to the official notice, the results of the exams will be declared on March 20. The mark sheets will be available for downloading from March 23.