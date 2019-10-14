UGC NET December 2019: Application window closes tomorrow

education

Oct 14, 2019

Candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET December 2019 examination should hurry, as the last date to apply for the exam is October 15 (Tuesday). The last date was extended to October 15 to give students more time to apply. NTA had received a number of requests from students to extend the date for application.

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between December 2 and December 6, 2019. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Though the application ends on Tuesday at 11.50pm, the last date to pay fees is October 16 ( till 11.50pm). Candidates will be able to do corrections in particulars in online application form from October 18 to October 25 (11.50 pm).

In case candidates face any difficulty while applying, they can call on NTA’s helpdesk at 0120-6895200. They can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available in the candidate’s login.

Note: Visit NTA UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in for latest news and updates.

