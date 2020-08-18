e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment notification released at upsc.gov.in, here's how to apply

UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment notification released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before September 7, 2020, until 6 pm.

education Updated: Aug 18, 2020 14:03 IST
UPSC CAPF 2020.
UPSC CAPF 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the official notification of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) 2020 recruitment today on August 18, 2020, on its official website. With this, the application process has also begun.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 209 vacancies. Out of which, 78 vacancies are for BSF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF.

A candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

“ A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August, 2020, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1995 and not later than 1st August, 2000,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply for UPSC CAPF 2020:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. On the right hand side tab, click on Examination Notification option

3. Click on ‘Apply Here’ link

4. You will be redirected to next page

5. Click on the link that reads, ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

6. Click on the link that reads apply here just beside the ‘CAPF’ recruitment exam

7. Read the instructions and click Next

8. You will get an application form

9. Provide the information required in the form

10. Scan and upload photos and signature

11. Pay application fee

12. Click on submit

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

