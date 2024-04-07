Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: What to expect

Whole Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku Showdown Arc is at its highest point, and the recent arcs reveal the stronger portion of Yuji Itadori. At this point in chapter 215, the sooner voyagers are established towards Yuji’s Awakening. Jujutsu Kaisen's Shinjuku Showdown Arc escalates to new heights(Weekly Shōnen Jump)

This scene narrates a pivotal moment in this saga, where Yuji, the protagonist, is finally in the centre stage. Now that his Awakening has happened, Sukune's epic reckoning with the end of the raid will be unmatched.

Chapter 257 approaches us, and there, we will see the extent of Yuji’s transformation, as suggested in the last chapter. Some black flash emerged when he viciously attacked Sukuna. It’s clear now why this attack has been unseen until now. To me, it depicts Yuji’s evolution because he has the ability to confront Jogo and Mahito with these amazing powers.

“Beneath the scattering sparks of black…Itadori Yuji…Awakens,” the author said.

Through the author’s portrayal of Yuji becoming conscious, fans can no longer wait to see the evolution this shift brings to his character. The upcoming chapter could take various directions, but one thing is certain: Yuji's Blood Weapon had evolved into the Blood Manipulation cursed technique. It is still a work in progress, because of how Choso puts it, Yuji is young and has the potential to develop it since it is still his early phase. The curious aspect lies in whether Amaru's Awakening will broaden the prowess of this power to an unknown level and, as a result, might manifest his ability to master the domain.

Achieving a blood domain can give us a crucial edge in our final push against Ryomen Sukuna, who is the most powerful sorcerer known to humankind. Although it is unsure that Yuji will win the battle, his Awakening which can change the scale and tilt the odds in his favour, is much to the delight of the audience.

Yuji vs Sukuna

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is reaching its climax, with Yuji’s Awakening and mastery of Blood Manipulation signalling a shift in the tide of battle.

The conflict, which has been raging for some time, has seen Sukuna withstand numerous powerful sorcerers, including Gojo. Now, with Sukuna on the defensive and Yuji’s powers emerging, the narrative is set for Yuji to assume a central role in the fight. As the protagonist, his ultimate triumph over Sukuna seems inevitable, fulfilling the expectations of fans and bringing the arc to a thrilling conclusion.