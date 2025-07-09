Kajol recalls she couldn't stop laughing looking at Shilpa Shetty's feet during Baazigar; internet calls her ‘bully’

Bollywood actor Kajol recently shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the 1993 blockbuster Baazigar, revealing how she couldn’t stop laughing during an emotional scene. Speaking to The Lallantop, Kajol recalled being scolded by the director duo Abbas-Mustan after she burst into laughter at the sight of co-star Shilpa Shetty’s perfectly polished feet during a “dead body” scene. While Kajol found the moment hilarious, the internet wasn’t quite as amused. Kajol recalls laughing at Shilpa Shetty's feet during Baazigar.

Kajol on laughing at Shilpa Shetty's feet during Baazigar

Kajol recalled how during Baazigar, filmmaker Abbas scolded her for continuously laughing during an emotional shot and said, "Bechari Shilpa ke saath hua (Poor Shilpa was in the scene.) It was the dead body sequence, and for some reason, I just couldn’t stop laughing at her feet. I looked at them and thought, ‘Who applies this much nail polish while dying?’ I was laughing uncontrollably just looking at her feet."

She added, "I kept laughing, "Oh my god this is so funny, Shilpa's feet and nail polish'. Aur Abbas bhai said, "Baby no, listen, you have to give shot right now and cry." But I couldn't control myself. Toh Abbas bhai ne fir daanta mujhe uss time ki (eventually, he scolded me) 'Stop it. Imagine if it was your real sister, then would you be laughing like this? Toh ekdum flip hogaya mera fir mood (That completely flipped my mood)."

Internet calls Kajol a bully

Internet reacted to the anecdote. One of the comments read, “Kajol had all the confidence in the world because she belonged to the industry. And people made space for Kajol's inappropriateness, camouflaging as rudeness.” Another wrote, “The interviewer is not amused one bit and neither me.” Another commented, “She could afford that laidback approach because she was a nepo kid. If Shilpa had done the same, they would’ve removed her from the movie or the producer would’ve given her a lecture.” Another Reddit user called her a “bully”, “she gets away with rudeness,” wrote another.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles, Baazigar marked a turning point in Hindi cinema for its bold narrative, where the lead actor plays an anti-hero, something rarely seen at the time. The film was commercial success and became a cult-classic.

Kajol's upcoming movie

Kajol will be next seen in Karan Johar's production Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on Jio Hotstar on July 25.