Kangana Ranaut shares pics with a romantic couplet, fans wonder 'kaun hai jo sapno mein aya'

Kangana Ranaut has shared a couple of pictures of herself and posted a romantic couplet alongside the pics on social media. Her fans, and internet users are now wondering who is it that she fell for. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Yami Gautam inspiring, says she is 'consistently, quietly delivering most successful films')

Kangana shared the pictures that show her close-up shots as she posed for the camera. She wrote alogside, "Ishq wo aatish hai ghalib jo lagane se lagti nahi aur bujhane se bujhti nahi (Love is a spark that does not ignite when you try to, and neither is it extinguished when you try - a slight twist to Ghalib's lines on love)."

Most of her fans flooded the comment section on her post praising her looks, and cheering her for being "brave". One of them also responded with a song, wondering who is it that she fell in love with. “Kaun hai jo sapno mein aya, kaun hai jo dil me samaya..Aaj khol dijiye saare raaz (Who features in your dreams, and resides in your heart? Reveal the secret today).”

During her visit to the Border Security Force's Frontier Headquarters in Jammu, Kangana spoke about her idea of the perfect partner. She was there to promote Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, in 2017. Kangana had said she finds men in uniform “very attractive and full of integrity”.

In a 2021 interview with Times Now, Kangana had said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India." Asked aout the details of her partner, Kangana had promised “you will know soon”.

Most recently seen in the action film, Dhaakad, Kangana has an interesting line up of films. With Emergency, Kangana makes her directorial debut and also features in the role of late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, late Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade. She will be seen as an air force pilot in Tejas and will essay the titular role in Sita The Incarnation.

