Ranbir Kapoor recently recovered from Covid-19.
Ranbir Kapoor's trainer reveals how he's getting back into shape post-Covid

  • Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March. The actor has recovered but has refrained from intense training at the gym.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor recently tested negative for Covid-19. The actor, who contracted the virus in March, was seen visiting his friend's house earlier this week. Now, it has been confirmed that the actor has returned to the gym as well. However, he is not aggressively working off the virus. Instead, he is returning to his workout routine at a slower pace.

His trainer Dheepesh Bhatt, better known as Shivoham, in a recent interview revealed that Ranbir recovered from post-Covid fatigue quite quickly and has been working towards attaining the desired physique for his upcoming movie co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Shivoham said, "After he was in the clear, we gave him another three days before starting slowly with exercises." He added, "On the first day, we did basic stretches. We also did light weights, lifting in the range of five to seven kilos. Heavy lifting is a no-no in the early stages.”

In the past few days, Ranbir has moved closer toward the fitness level he had before he was tested positive. "The virus affects everyone in varying intensity. He had a [mild bout]," the trainer added.

Ranbir also returned to work a few days after testing negative. The actor was spotted at a dubbing studio with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, on Thursday before news broke out that she had tested postive for the virus as well.

Also Read: After Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, mom Soni Razdan pens poem: 'It’s everywhere, in our houses, in our hair'

Ranbir has a few projects lined up. The actor will be seen in Shamshera. He also has Brahmastra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, and Luv Ranjan's film.

