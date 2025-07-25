Suhana Khan attends NYC event with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda but poses with Canadian rapper Tesher. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, attended the MVM event in New York City together recently. However, they chose to pose separately. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now.

Suhana Khan parties with Agastya Nanda in NYC

Taking to Instagram, Vedant Mahajan shared several photos from the event. In one picture, Agastya Nanda is seen posing with Nikhil Kamath and Vedang. Agastya is seen in a black ensemble: a T-shirt, jacket, and pants.

In another photo, Vedang is joined by Suhana Khan and Canadian rapper Tesher. For the event, Suhana wore a green dress and carried a black bag. She posed next to Tesher, who is seen in a black-and-white outfit. Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday also attended the event. The photos were shared with the caption, "Summer in NYC with @mvm.us."

Internet reacts to Suhana, Agastya's pics

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Suhana is so beautiful." A comment read, "Why no pic of Suhana and Agastya together?" A person wrote, "Agastya and Suhana together in NYC! Wooohoo." "Share more photos of Suhana and Agastya please, they look good together," said an Instagram user.

About Suhana and Agastya

Suhana and Agastya have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. They made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. The film was released on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

Suhana and Agastya's upcoming films

Agastya will next star in Ikkis, which also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It will be released on October 2. Agastya will play Arun Khetrapal.

Fans will see Suhana next in Shah Rukh's King, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. It also reportedly stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.