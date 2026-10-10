Megan Fox ‘before-after’ photos shared by fans after Transformers star announces exclusive content on Subs

The site was co-founded by Tim Stokely, one of the brains behind OnlyFans . Fox shared the news in her Instagram stories, and then posted that fans kept breaking the site.

Megan Fox, known for roles in Transformers and Jennifer's Body, announced on Friday that she'd be sharing exclusive content on Subs.com, a paid content site.

Fox also shared a post captioned ‘a neo-noir erotic thriller’ and urged visitors to check out her stories, where she was posting about the decision to put out content on Subs.com. The 40-year-old appeared to indicate towards the type of content fans might expect from her Subs account.

However, Fox's appearance also left many wondering whether she's undergone plastic surgery. This was only compounded by 2025 clips of Fox surfacing, as many shared her ‘before and after’ photos, to compare how the Hollywood star's looks had changed.

Several fans expressed excitement at Fox's decision to put out exclusive content. One wrote “you have my legal permission of mess with my mental health ma’am,” while another added “The BADDEST.”

Yet another noted “Megan Fox shocked fans with her new look; following a recent interview, the 40-year-old actress was flooded with comparisons to her former appearance.”

One more set of photos was shared with the X user commenting “Megan Fox. Before and after.”

Megan Fox on plastic surgeries Fox, who has four kids, three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and one daughter with her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, opened up on the surgical processes she's undergone.

Speaking to Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, Fox said "Here's things I haven't done that I have been accused of doing. I've never had a face lift of any kind, so no mid-face lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one. I've never done threads. I've never had buccal fat done."

She added “I'll never have any fat done, I'm a very lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I'll only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to I've never had any liposuction, or body contouring or anything like that," as per E! Online, which reported on her podcast appearance.

The star noted she had a rhinoplasty around age 23 and had her breasts done on three occasions, the first in early 20s, the second after she finished breastfeeding, and the third around 2024.

“I don't like surgery. My body doesn't react well to general anesthesia, and so when I go to have a surgery it's a very big deal. I'm very afraid of dying under general anesthesia, so I don't take surgery lightly and therefore I have not had many of them because of that,” Fox had said at the time.

She confirmed fillers and botox as well, but kept one procedure under wraps. “There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping. It was really good, and it's not a known plastic surgery, people don't even really know about it. I wanted it really badly,” Fox had said.