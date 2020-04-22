I’m coping quite well with the lockdown: Rajkummar

entertainment

The ongoing lockdown may have brought along loads of boredom and monotony but Rajkummar “would rather look at the silver linings”. He says: “It’s great that people are spending time with their family and loved ones. Otherwise, you’re just running around every day. I hope people get to know each other well, and that we all become better versions of ourselves.”

The Newtown (2017) actor, on his part, feels he is “coping quite well with it [the lockdown]”. “Of course, it goes without saying that I want to go back to work but there are no complaints at all. These are very tough times and the entire humanity is going through a pandemic. As for me, I am watching some great stuff on OTT platforms, reading as well as learning guitar. In fact, I’ve a proper schedule for my day (smiles),” he says.

In fact, Rajkummar has been wanting to learn guitar for the last two years. “I never got time though. But now, I have enough free time, so I am taking online sessions/tutorials,” says the Gurugram (Haryana) boy, adding that he is in “constant touch” with the family. “In fact, since I have all the time in the world now, I am talking to them all the more on a daily basis,” he says.

Is he missing going out? “Yes, I am but only to my film’s sets, and not for partying or hanging out,” he says, adding that when things get back to ‘normal’, he would like to “go back to work and meet my team”. “Then, of course, there are close friends and loved ones that I have to catch up with. Since I love chaats etc., I’d like to try a couple of pani puris, too, though I am on a very strict diet (smiles),” he says.

Work-wise, since he had finished work on all his films such as Chhalaang, Roohi Afzana and Ludo, he “fortunately has no incomplete films. “But I was supposed to sign a few. So, let’s see,” he says. And lastly, ask him how his girlfriend, actor Patralekhaa is coping with it all and he says: “Patralekhaa is rocking. She is busy sketching, painting and cooking a lot.”

“I have been catching up on so many different kinds of stuff such as the latest season of Money Heist, The Outsider, Imtiaz (Ali) sir’s She and Tiger King. Plus, I’ve also watched interviews of some of the great film-makers as well as actors, on YouTube. Then, there’re book such as Rebecca Solnit’s Men Explain Things To Me; and Autobiography of a Yogi that I read. So, I’m keeping myself creatively busy.”