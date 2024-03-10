Doja Cat deactivates Instagram, citing toxicity and 'mistreatment'; fans say, ‘sounds like karma’

Doja Cat is not going to paint Instagram red anymore. The American rapper and singer announced on Saturday that she is taking a break from the Meta-owned platform due to how she’s been ‘treated’ on the app. Doja reportedly is having a tumultuous relationship with netizens these days and seems like the singer is ‘not feeling this anymore.’ Doja Cat poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The triple nominee rapper chose a revealing sheer dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu for music's biggest night. She even temporarily tattooed Findikoglu's name on her forehead along with gothic styled inks on her body. (REUTERS)

Doja Cat deactivates Instagram

Taking to her social media platform in a now-deleted post, the Say So singer wrote, “hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore.” Citing heightened toxicity, she continued, “the way I'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have fu***d up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet.”

Before deactivating, the Grammy Winner said that she comes to the platform to get inspired by creativity, but things are probably becoming too much to handle. “you guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative, but I just feel like this is getting to be too much.”

The singe­r of Woman, who boasts an impressive fan following of 24.4 million followers, made he­r account unavailable shortly after sharing her me­ssage. Doja, also known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is speculated to have left Instagram after nume­rous fans voiced worry about her connection with he­r boyfriend, J. Cyrus.

The news of her quitting met with mixed reactions afterward. "I hope she's okay. We all love her," a fan wrote on X. Others chimed in too. “She wasnt saying that when she told her fans she didnt love them haha”, “well she did defend her predator boyfriends actions so…,” “sounds like karma to me. i don’t care how doja cat feels,” “I thought trolling was her forte? Or is it only quirky when she does it?”

A feud with the fan base?

This isn't the first time the singer has faced issues because of her online activities. Before, she lost over 250,000 followers on Instagram during a public fight with her loyal fans who call themselves Kittenz. The pop star also criticized her fans and called them ‘creepy’ for using her real name on their social media pages. This led some of Doja's big fan pages — like the Kittens Room, Doja HQ, and Doja Cat News — to instantly shut their Twitter accounts.

“My fans don’t name themselves s–t,” Doja wrote on Threads at the time. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f–king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” She continued.