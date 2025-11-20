Kim Woo-bin announces he will marry Shin Min-ah, confirms a private December ceremony after a decade together

Korean actor Kim Woo-bin has formally announced that he will marry Shin Min-ah, sharing the update himself through a handwritten note posted on his official fan cafe on Thursday, November 20. The message marked the first public confirmation from either of them about the plans. Kim Woo-bin shared his wedding announcement via a handwritten letter posted on his official fan cafe.(Instagram/@____kimwoobin)

Kim Woo-bin announces his marriage directly to fans

Kim opened the letter by saying he wanted supporters to hear the news directly from him, according to The Chosun Daily. He thanked them for standing by him over the years and wrote that he hoped everyone was staying well as the weather changed.

Then came the confirmation that he and Shin Min-ah are getting married. The Heirs actor noted that the decision followed a long relationship and that they had chosen to “walk this path together,” adding that any support from fans would mean a great deal to them as they begin the next stage of their lives.

AM Entertainment confirms private ceremony for Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah

AM Entertainment, which represents both actors, later issued its own statement. The agency said the two had decided to become life partners after building trust over more than a decade. It added that the wedding will take place on December 20 in Seoul, in a private setting with only family, relatives and close friends present.

The agency also asked for continued support for both actors, saying each will remain focused on upcoming acting work.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah’s decade-long relationship

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have been one of the most visible long-term couples in Korean entertainment. Their relationship became public in 2015. During Kim’s treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer, Shin Min-ah was often noted as a steady presence, though the couple kept most details private, The Chosun Daily reported. They also took part in several charitable efforts together over the years, which drew positive attention from fans.

As the date approaches, the focus stays on their long relationship and the support they continue to receive from fans.

FAQs

When is Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah’s wedding?

Their agency confirmed the ceremony will take place on December 20 in Seoul.

How did Kim Woo-bin announce his marriage?

He shared a handwritten letter with fans on his official fan cafe.

How long have Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah been together?

The couple has been publicly dating since 2015.

Will the wedding be public?

No, the ceremony will be private, with attendance limited to family and close friends.