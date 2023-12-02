Spanish Twitch streamer robbed at gunpoint by masked men on live-stream

A shocking incident occurred during a live stream by Spanish Twitch streamer Shuls_of on November 30, 2023. The streamer, who has more than 30,000 followers on Twitch and mainly streams in Spanish, was apparently trying out some makeup products, possibly in a store, when two masked men armed with guns barged into the room. Picture shows Spanish Twitch streamer Shuls_of robbed at gun Point(X/Unlimited L's)

The streamer and a woman who was with him were shocked and scared by the sudden intrusion. The robbers demanded the streamer’s wallet and then snatched his phone, which was broadcasting the stream live to his viewers.

The video (now deleted) of the horrifying ordeal was shared by the streamer’s official Facebook page, which has over 2.6 million followers and 250,000 likes.

The post quickly went viral and sparked a lot of reactions and comments from the netizens. The video also reached other social media platforms, such as X and Reddit, where it was posted on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

One user reacted, “This is actually f**ked.”

Another one wrote, “Damn, that’s scary. Glad he’s okay.”

“Imagine watching this live. I would be freaking out,” another one commented.

One user expressed his wonder saying, “What's with all these streamers getting robbed?”

According to a comment on Reddit, the streamer’s brother (minisapo777_) confirmed that he is safe and unharmed after the incident. However, the streamer has not posted any updates on his social media accounts since then.

This is not first

It's not the first time that a Twitch streamer has been robbed live on stream. In February 2023, Jinnytty, a popular streamer who was exploring Chile, had her phone stolen by a biker who rode past her and grabbed it. Another streamer, Chaikinna, also experienced a similar situation when she was streaming from a beach and her phone was taken by someone who ran away with it.