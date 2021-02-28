IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary
Ajay Singh Chaudhary (sourced)
Ajay Singh Chaudhary (sourced)
tv

I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary

Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was last seen in the web series ‘Crackdown’, essaying a negative lead is thrilled with the kind of roles he is being offered as of now
READ FULL STORY
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was last seen in the web series ‘Crackdown’, essaying a negative lead is thrilled with the kind of roles he is being offered as of now. “I have been into television for over a decade and done numerous shows, but the kind of content that is being made for OTT is absolutely amazing. We actors are getting the best of characters to portray,” said the ‘Tenali Rama’’ actor who was in Ayodhya shooting for another web series.

Hailing from UP, Ajay was initially not keen on taking up acting.

Talking about how acting happened he said, “I was in Meerut studying to take up engineering or something. It was then I got an opportunity to take part in a play and it was such fulfilling experience. It was then I realised ‘ke iisi field mei’ I’ll try my hand. I enrolled for post-graduation in theatre in Mumbai and things started to roll. Today, when I look back it was a tough decision. Imagine taking a path of which I didn’t have even the slightest idea but all is well that ends well.”

Ajay’s first break was with Anurag Basu’s show, ‘Love Story.’ “It was a milestone show and made me a name. Soon more work came my way with shows like ‘Sujata’ ‘Phulwa,’ ‘Uttaran,’ ‘Rishton ka Chakravyuh,’ and many more. TV was going on well for me till I got to be part of OTT content. And now I’m thoroughly enjoying playing different characters with so many shades. ‘Crackdown’ gave me a canvas where I easily experimented with my role of a terrorist. Currently in UP I’m shooting for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ with Randeep Hooda, in which I’ll be seen as a cop. Then another web series is slated for April release.”

The ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’ actor said learning has been a continuous process for him. “I never cease to learn and will continue to do so. I not only love to explore new characters but also enjoy learning the camera and filming process.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ajay Singh Chaudhary (sourced)
Ajay Singh Chaudhary (sourced)
tv

I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was last seen in the web series ‘Crackdown’, essaying a negative lead is thrilled with the kind of roles he is being offered as of now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik had accused Abhinav Shukla 'violent' messages several years ago.
Kavita Kaushik had accused Abhinav Shukla 'violent' messages several years ago.
tv

Rubina has not discussed Kavita’s allegations with Abhinav. Here is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik said that she has complete faith in her husband, Abhinav Shukla, and has not discussed with him the allegations made against him by Kavita Kaushik, about sending her 'violent' messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are lovingly nicknamed 'PaviJaz' by fans.
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are lovingly nicknamed 'PaviJaz' by fans.
tv

Pavitra slams trolls 'spreading hate' about her relationship with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Pavitra Punia lashed out at those criticising her relationship with Eijaz Khan and reiterated that they do not need the approval of haters. The couple fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rubina laughs off Abhinav’s claim that she wanted divorce over a cup of coffee

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik denied that she and Abhinav Shukla almost got divorced because he forgot to get her coffee. She called it 'one of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas being grilled by Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
Nick Jonas being grilled by Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
tv

Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Nick Jonas hosted the latest Saturday Night Live episode and was subjected to a rather raunchy moment with Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
tv

Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya poses with Vikas Gupta.
Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya poses with Vikas Gupta.
tv

Vikas Gupta meets Rakhi Sawant's mom, says 'I think her new hairstyle is cool'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's Bigg Boss 14 colleague Vikas Gupta met her mother Jaya Sawant and cheered her up ahead of her cancer operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dilaik seems to have taken fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik.
Rahul Dilaik seems to have taken fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya wore a sweatshirt similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, as he took off on a romantic holiday with girlfriend Disha Parmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.
Pavitra Punia spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.
tv

Goa-bound Pavitra had reply at the ready when asked why Eijaz didn't see her off

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Pavitra Punia had a quick response for the paparazzi, when they asked her why she wasn't accompanied by boyfriend Eijaz Khan at the airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first time Sumona Chakravarti is living by herself.
This is the first time Sumona Chakravarti is living by herself.
tv

Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Sumona Chakravarti has made the maximum use of limited space in her new Mumbai house, designed in Scandinavian style. Watch a video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Charu celebrates her birthday with husband and close friends.(Instagram)
Charu celebrates her birthday with husband and close friends.(Instagram)
tv

Charu Asopa celebrates birthday with husband Rajeev Sen, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • Charu Asopa celebrated her birthday with husband Rajeev Sen. Check out pictures and video from the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited
Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited
tv

Mohit Malik: ‘Don’t like people telling me bachche ho gaye, lag gayi tumhari’

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Actor Mohit Malik shares how he is gearing up to welcome his baby, with wife Addite Shirwaikar Malik
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar has shared a video of herself wearing one of his sweatshirts. "I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she wrote in her post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
tv

Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s song, fans gush over her expressions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
tv

Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Known for playing numerous mythological characters in shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Chandra Nandini,’ ‘Radha Krishn’ and many more, actor Arpit Ranka is elated to play a contemporary character in his ongoing show
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac