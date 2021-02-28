I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary
Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was last seen in the web series ‘Crackdown’, essaying a negative lead is thrilled with the kind of roles he is being offered as of now. “I have been into television for over a decade and done numerous shows, but the kind of content that is being made for OTT is absolutely amazing. We actors are getting the best of characters to portray,” said the ‘Tenali Rama’’ actor who was in Ayodhya shooting for another web series.
Hailing from UP, Ajay was initially not keen on taking up acting.
Talking about how acting happened he said, “I was in Meerut studying to take up engineering or something. It was then I got an opportunity to take part in a play and it was such fulfilling experience. It was then I realised ‘ke iisi field mei’ I’ll try my hand. I enrolled for post-graduation in theatre in Mumbai and things started to roll. Today, when I look back it was a tough decision. Imagine taking a path of which I didn’t have even the slightest idea but all is well that ends well.”
Ajay’s first break was with Anurag Basu’s show, ‘Love Story.’ “It was a milestone show and made me a name. Soon more work came my way with shows like ‘Sujata’ ‘Phulwa,’ ‘Uttaran,’ ‘Rishton ka Chakravyuh,’ and many more. TV was going on well for me till I got to be part of OTT content. And now I’m thoroughly enjoying playing different characters with so many shades. ‘Crackdown’ gave me a canvas where I easily experimented with my role of a terrorist. Currently in UP I’m shooting for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ with Randeep Hooda, in which I’ll be seen as a cop. Then another web series is slated for April release.”
The ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’ actor said learning has been a continuous process for him. “I never cease to learn and will continue to do so. I not only love to explore new characters but also enjoy learning the camera and filming process.”
