Off Campus season 2 release date announced: Stephen Kalyn's Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla's Allie Hayes’ love story to premiere on April 28, 2027

What season 1 showed about Dean and Allie

Dean Di Laurentis is one of Briar University's biggest hockey stars, known just as much for his charm as his reputation as a playboy. Funny, confident and always ready to flirt, he has made it clear that he prefers casual relationships and has little interest in getting emotionally attached. Allie Hayes, meanwhile, is trying to figure out her next move after a difficult breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Sean. With her acting ambitions, family pressures and an uncertain future weighing on her, she has enough on her plate already. But when she ends up staying at the off-campus hockey house, she crosses paths with Dean. Their relationship begins as a one-night rebound soon and soon becomes more complicated, pushing both of them to question what they really want from a relationship.