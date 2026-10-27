Student of the Year After Dark trailer: Shanaya Kapoor enters ‘deadly’ campus contest with a mission to solve her twin's murder

The trailer opens with the discovery of the body of Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), St Teresa’s queen bee. Her twin sister, Aditi (also played by Shanaya), refuses to believe that her death was an accident. Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi infiltrates the school and enters its fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest. However, she soon discovers that her sister’s closest circle was also her fiercest competition.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is bringing back the Student of the Year franchise with a new series and a darker, grittier makeover. The trailer of Student of the Year: After Dark, starring Shanaya Kapoor in the lead, offers a glimpse into the competitive world of students at St Teresa Heritage School. Moving beyond the glamour and campus romance associated with the franchise, the series explores rivalries, ambition, betrayal and the conflicts that can arise when the desire to succeed becomes an obsession.

As Aditi searches for the killer, she must navigate the school’s cut-throat environment, where she has to rise through the ranks, survive the competition and win. The series shows Student of the Year competition as a deadly competition where winning comes at a cost.

While some fans expressed excitement for the show, others compared it to Hollywood series. One of the comments read, “Giving Riverdale x 13 reasons vibes.” Another commented, “copied from anime.” Another comment read, “ELITE + Squid Game = Student of the Year After Dark.” Another wrote, “Riverdale-ismmmm of Student of the Year looks interesting.”

About Student of the Year: After Dark Directed by Reema Maya, the series stars Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, alongside Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber.

Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, “A whole new era dawns upon St. Teresa Heritage School and the closer you get to the truth, the deadlier it gets.”

Talking about the series, Shanaya said playing Aayesha and Aditi had been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of her acting career. She added, “While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn’t be more different in their personalities and the choices they make. Ayesha’s mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi’s search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets. What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It’s this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.”

Director Reema Maya described the series as a story of grit, angst and emotion aimed at today’s youth. She said, “Student Of The Year - After Dark is grit, angst and heart. It is for the youth of now. A popular franchise reimagined for current times. The trailer is a glimpse into the new world we have created. There is so much more in store! I wanted to explore the relentless competition that our youth find themselves grappling with. What happens when the need to succeed becomes all-consuming - destroying friendships, and even oneself. Our characters are young, ambitious, flawed and certainly not above suspicion. It is a murder mystery - competition series, where the competition is part of the investigation. I had a lot of fun taking commercial tropes of characters and dissecting their psyche.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.