Who is Michael Cooper Jr., the breakout actor in Netflix's 'Forever' adaptation?

At just 23, Michael Cooper Jr. is already carving a name for himself in Hollywood. With soulful eyes, a quiet charisma, and a performance in Netflix’s Forever that has critics and audiences talking, Cooper represents a new generation of talent: self-aware, emotionally tuned, and rooted in something deeper than fame, as reported by Page Six. Michael Cooper Jr., who is only 22 years old, is quickly becoming as one of Hollywood's most talked-about young stars.(Instagram/ @michaelcooperjr)

Also read: Movie Review: Schmaltzy and sweet, Vince Vaughn leads Netflix’s ‘Nonnas’

Grounded roots and a quiet romance

Born to Kemba and Michael Cooper Sr.—a nurse and a pharmacist, respectively—Michael grew up in a family that emphasised discipline, education, and faith. Though his parents weren’t involved in the arts, their structure gave Michael the focus he needed to pursue something wildly different: acting, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

He’s currently completing a degree in Political Science at Texas Tech University, managing to maintain a 4.0 GPA even while working on set. Outside of acting, Michael finds peace in boxing, which he describes as “a way to maintain clarity,” and in the kitchen, where his go-to comfort food is his signature spaghetti sauce.

While he keeps his romantic life private, he has hinted at being in a supportive relationship, one that helps keep him grounded amid the increasing demands of his rising career, as reported by Page Six.

From church plays to streaming stardom

Michael’s love for performing began at the age of nine, when he appeared in his first church play. That early spark led to a deep commitment, and in 2020, he officially launched his acting career by signing with an agent and moving to Atlanta. What followed was a steady build of performances that showcased his emotional range and natural screen presence, as reported by The New Scene Magazine.

Here’s a look at the projects that have defined his career so far:

Film & Television Credits

1. Forever (2025, Netflix)

Role: Justin Edwards

Cooper stars in the lead role of Justin in Netflix’s Forever, a modern adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved novel. Set in 2019 Los Angeles, the show follows Justin and Keisha (played by Lovie Simone) as they navigate their first love and questions of identity, mental health, and family pressure.

"Most of the time, you see male leads as calm, cool, collected, not with a lot of inner life happening. But that’s not Justin. Justin has ADHD. He struggles with a speech impediment. He has to have an executive functioning tutor. I’ve never seen anybody like him," he told HuffPost in an interview recently. The show has quickly made him one of the most-watched new faces on streaming.

2. On the Come Up (2022, Paramount+)

Role: Malik

In this adaptation of Angie Thomas’s novel, Cooper played Malik, the thoughtful and loyal friend to teenage rap prodigy Bri. The film, directed by Sanaa Lathan, was his most prominent role prior to Forever and helped him earn critical attention.

3. The Inhabitant (2022)

Role: Carl

In this supernatural thriller, Cooper plays Carl, a classmate caught in a web of fear and legend surrounding the ghost of Lizzie Borden. His performance added a horror credit to his resume and allowed him to show range outside of drama.

4. Ashes (2020, Short Film)

Role: Lead

This emotional short film explored grief, spirituality, and healing, marking one of Cooper’s earliest and most intimate performances.

5. You(th) (2020, Short Film)

Role: Lead

A powerful short film exploring the complexities of Black adolescence in America. Cooper’s performance was quietly impactful and served as a stepping stone for bigger projects.

6. Vindication (2021, TV Series)

Role: Guest Appearance

Appeared in an episode of this faith-based crime drama, offering his first formal credit in episodic television.

7. The Pros of Cons (2021)

Role: Supporting

A smaller project in which Cooper played a supporting character in a comedy-drama about deception and redemption.

What’s next?

Though just starting out, Cooper has a clear vision for where he’s headed. He’s cited actors like Denzel Washington, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Timothée Chalamet as inspirations—not just for their talent, but for their ability to take on challenging roles with integrity.

And if Forever is any indication, Michael Cooper Jr. is on his way to becoming a name we’ll hear for years to come.

“Television has a way of glamorising situations, and we don’t really hit the root of actual human experiences and truth,” Cooper added in the same interview to HuffPost.

Without a question, Cooper has in some ways made it. The actor believes that "Forever" is leveraging something revolutionary, but it's still too early to tell how the show will be received by viewers.