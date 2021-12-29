e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chelsea missing injured Ziyech, could return soon - Lampard

Chelsea missing injured Ziyech, could return soon - Lampard

Ziyech went off with a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s win over Leeds United on Dec. 5 and the Blues have won only one of their five league games since then, losing three and drawing 1-1 on Monday with Aston Villa.

football Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 12:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during the warm up before the match.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during the warm up before the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said his team was missing the creativity of injured winger Hakim Ziyech who might make his return in the Blues’ next scheduled game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Ziyech went off with a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s win over Leeds United on Dec. 5 and the Blues have won only one of their five league games since then, losing three and drawing 1-1 on Monday with Aston Villa.

“I think with Hakim, the way he was playing, he was being very effective for us in terms of assists, goal creation, chance creation and some goals,” Lampard said.

“We were very fluid at the time. You’re going to miss players at that level when they drop out and we want him back.”

Lampard said he was hopeful that Ziyech might feature on Sunday if the game goes ahead - Manchester City’s game against Everton on Monday was called off due to new COVID-19 cases reported at City.

The Blues coach praised the passing of Callum Hudson-Odoi, another Chelsea winger, who made a rare start for the Blues on Monday after impressing as a second-half substitute in an otherwise dismal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

“The obvious next part is end product,” Lampard said, urging Hudson-Odoi to step up in terms of assists and scoring.

“When you look around at the numbers that the top wingers produced in the Premier League in recent years, Callum definitely has the capabilities and that will be the next stage for him,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth apologises for not launching political party
‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth apologises for not launching political party
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
Farmers’ protest: Cellphone connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Cellphone connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
India-born Aisha Shah bags senior position in Joe Biden’s digital team
India-born Aisha Shah bags senior position in Joe Biden’s digital team
Officer who sexually molested, harassed Uzbek woman ‘compulsorily retired’
Officer who sexually molested, harassed Uzbek woman ‘compulsorily retired’
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In