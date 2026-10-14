The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ combines connected technology, configurable driving functions, comfort features, entertainment and advanced driver assistance across a new variant structure. The latest line-up includes ONE, TWO, THREE, THREE+, FOUR, Launch Edition, FE and FE FOUR, replacing the earlier pack-based range. Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Features Explained: Technology, Performance & Personalisation

What separates these variants is not just battery capacity. The feature progression also covers display layouts, audio, personalisation, parking technology, ADAS and performance-focused equipment. For buyers comparing BE 6 SPORTEQ features, it is useful to understand what each level adds rather than treating every variant as an entirely different vehicle.

Driving Technology Forms the Base of the Range The BE 6 SPORTEQ offers several software-led driving functions across the range. Multiple drive modes adjust the vehicle's responses according to the journey and conditions.

The latest driving modes offered are:

Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow modes

Drift Mode through TEQ_Drive

Revive and Revive SOS

Multi-level regenerative braking

Single-pedal driving

Electric power steering with variable gear ratio Regenerative braking can be adjusted through multiple levels, while Auto Regen is available from THREE+ onwards on applicable variants. These functions make driving configuration a central part of the SPORTEQ experience, showcasing the flexibility expected from a modern eSUV rather than limiting the digital features to infotainment.

ONE Establishes the Connected-Car Experience ONE introduces the core technology and convenience equipment. Its dashboard uses two 31.24 cm Super HD screens, accompanied by the Halo instrument panel.

Connected features include 5G functionality, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Amazon Alexa, over-the-air software updates and a selection of in-car applications. The system uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset.

The cabin also includes automatic climate control with rear AC vents, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and charge scheduling.

ONE therefore establishes the digital and driving foundation of the range without introducing the more advanced personalisation and assistance functions available further up.

TWO Makes the Cabin More Technology-Focused TWO introduces one of the most visible changes in the range: a coast-to-coast triple 31.24 cm Super HD screen arrangement.

It also upgrades the audio experience with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos. NFC compatibility enables a digital key and card, while TEQ_Me introduces a user profile with automatic detection.

Additional features include:

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Wireless phone charging

Power-folding outside mirrors

Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror

Cooled console storage

540-degree camera

Front parking sensors The move from ONE to TWO is therefore largely about a richer cabin, stronger personalisation and wider everyday convenience.

THREE Adds More Comfort THREE can be specified with 59 kWh or 70 kWh battery options and builds further on the technology available below it.

Its important comfort additions include a six-way powered driver's seat with memory, ventilated front seats and reverse auto-dip for the outside rear-view mirrors.

THREE and FE also share the fixed-glass Infinity Roof, animated LED daytime running lamps, start-up and goodbye lighting animations and sequential front and rear turn indicators.

Acoustic laminated door glass and an additional second-row Type-C charging port further strengthen the cabin-focused feature set.

FE Introduces a Different Performance Character FE follows a different direction from THREE. It uses the 79 kWh battery and adds equipment intended to create a more performance-orientated experience.

Key features include intelligent adaptive suspension with MTV-CL technology, SonicSuite with unique virtual engine sounds, Night Trail carpet lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Unlike THREE, FE uses a dual-screen layout with the Halo instrument panel. Its position in the range is therefore more about Formula E-inspired treatment and driving character than simply adding more convenience features.

THREE+ Expands Personalisation and Driver Assistance THREE+ introduces a stronger combination of technology, convenience and driver assistance.

It adds Level 2 ADAS using one radar and one vision camera, while Auto Regen also becomes available at this level.

Personalisation expands with TEQ_xting, which supports personalised tailgate messaging and animations. TEQ_Play GrooveMe Party brings another entertainment element to the cabin.

Other features include:

Passive keyless entry

Electrically deployed flush door handles

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Additional front wireless phone charger

Ambient lighting

Front fog lamps

Cornering lamps

Auto Booster Lamps THREE+ therefore marks an important step from primarily cabin-focused upgrades to a broader mix of assistance, lighting, personalisation and convenience.

FOUR Brings the Most Advanced Digital Package FOUR moves into a higher technology tier. It uses the 79 kWh battery and retains the triple-screen layout while adding a more advanced connected and assistance package.

TEQ_Talk introduces Google Gemini, while TEQ_Play expands to include Private Audio, an in-car gaming suite, Dolby Vision and karaoke.

The VisionX augmented-reality head-up display provides another information layer in the driver's field of view. HandsFree Park adds automatic parking assistance.

FOUR also moves to Level 2+ ADAS with five radars and one vision camera. Secure360 Pro supports live view, audio relay and intrusion alerts, while continuous DVR provides additional monitoring capability.

This equipment is also shared with the Launch Edition and FE FOUR where applicable.

Launch Edition and FE FOUR Add Distinctive Character The Launch Edition combines higher-level technology with a dedicated visual treatment. The brochure shows it in Graphite Storm with a Racing Tan interior theme.

FE FOUR combines the higher technology package with Formula E-focused design. It uses dual Super HD screens with a Halo instrument panel and includes a Capsense Push Button Start and a Capsense Virtual Engine Sound Switch.

These editions therefore sit apart from the regular progression by adding a stronger visual or Formula E identity to the broader technology package.

Entertainment Is More Integrated across Higher Variants The SPORTEQ feature set goes beyond smartphone connectivity and audio streaming.

Depending on the variant, buyers can access Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos, personalised vehicle functions, Private Audio, gaming, karaoke and Dolby Vision.

The important change is how these functions are integrated into the same connected-car environment. Instead of treating entertainment as a separate infotainment feature, the higher variants combine it with profiles, display technology and personalisation.

How the Variants Differ at a Glance The range follows a relatively clear progression. ONE establishes the connected and driving technology base. TWO adds triple screens, upgraded audio and stronger personalisation. THREE focuses more on seat comfort and cabin convenience, while FE introduces adaptive suspension and Formula E-inspired treatment.

THREE+ adds Level 2 ADAS, Auto Regen and additional personalisation. FOUR moves to Level 2+ ADAS and introduces Google Gemini, augmented-reality display technology, Secure360 Pro and broader entertainment functions.

The Launch Edition and FE FOUR then combine higher-level equipment with distinct design and edition-specific features.

Conclusion The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ range is defined by a combination of configurable driving technology, connected functions, comfort and personalisation, rather than by a single headline feature.

Lower variants establish the core digital experience, while higher versions progressively add triple-screen interfaces, premium audio, powered comfort features, ADAS and advanced entertainment.

THREE+ represents a notable step with Level 2 ADAS and more personalisation, while FOUR, Launch Edition and FE FOUR move into Level 2+ ADAS and a broader connected technology package. FE and FE FOUR provide a separate Formula E-inspired direction.

For buyers, the most useful comparison is therefore to focus on the features they will use regularly and confirm the final equipment available on the selected BE 6 SPORTEQ variant before purchase.

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