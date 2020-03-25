Gurugram: Water, power consumption slows down

gurugram

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:16 IST

With all non-essential commercial establishments, including dine-in restaurants and malls, being shut for at least two days, the city’s consumption of essential resources—water and power—is also on the decline, as per information shared by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

From a usual supply of about 440 megaliters of water per day (MLD), by March 24 the GMDA had reduced its supply by 10% to 395MLD. “Lots of commercial establishments are no longer open, hence there is a dip in the demand. We may reduce the amount of water supplied further if the demand continues to dip,” GMDA chief engineer Pradeep Kumar said.

Electricity consumption in the city, too, has been decreasing steadily. According to information shared by DHBVN superintending engineer Joginder Hooda, the city’s total consumption of electricity has fallen by 37% since March 21, when Gurugram consumed 1,77,45,000 units of electricity. By March 24, this fell to 1,10,68,000 units.

Such dips in electricity and water demand are being reported from all corners of the country in light of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of highly contagious Covid-19.