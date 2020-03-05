Man loses ₹53K after clicking on a link sent by a fraudster

gurugram

A 32-year-old man was duped of ₹53,000 by an unidentified person after the latter sent a link to his mobile phone, the police said on Thursday. According to the complaint, three transactions were made from the man’s bank account.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Rajendra Park and runs a jewellery shop in his neighbourhood. The incident took place on February 26 around 11am, when he allegedly received a phone call from the suspect.

In the police complaint, the victim alleged that the suspect posed as a friend of his relative. He allegedly told the victim that he had to give ₹30,000 to his relative and would be transferring the money to his bank account. The victim agreed after which the suspect asked him to allegedly use his e-wallet application to receive the amount. “He said that I would receive a message on the application. The message contained a link and when I clicked on it, ₹53,000 was deducted from my bank account,” the victim stated in the FIR.

A police official privy to the investigation said that they have registered a case after an initial probe by the cyber police. “The suspect posed as a friend of the victim’s relative and duped him. He is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspect under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Cyber Crime police station on Wednesday.

In a separate case, a 30-year-old man was duped of ₹45,000 after he clicked on a link while looking for a gas agency online in Sadar, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim was allegedly looking for a gas agency in Gurugram on a search engine. He allegedly dialled a number mentioned in search results and talked to the suspect who later sent him a link.

A police official, privy of the investigation, said, “After clicking the link, ₹45,000 was deducted from the victim’s bank account. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Sadar police station on Wednesday.