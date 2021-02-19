IND USA
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic

Since January, schools across the country have reopened in phased manner for senior students.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Focus on emotional well-being, enhanced teacher-parent partnership and strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols – these were some of the suggestions made by experts at Thursday’s HT Dialogues session which focused on supporting students during their return to school amid the pandemic.

The session was attended by Swati Popat Vats, president, Podar Education Network; Rajesh Hassija, director-principal, Indraprastha International School, Dwarka; Swarnima Luthra, principal, ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar; Jyoti Dev Rishi, child psychologist, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, KG Marg; and Sweta Bhutia, parent, Apeejay School, Navi Mumbai.

While schools across the country were closed following the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown imposed in March last year, since January this year schools across the country have reopened in a phased manner for senior students while following Covid-19 protocols.

Sweta Bhutia, whose child studies in Apeejay School in Navi Mumbai, said she looks forward to her child attending school in a safe manner. “During the lockdown, the daily routine of our children changed. They wake up and go to sleep at different hours. Once the schools reopen, we have to try to get them back in routine,” she said.

Principals and mental health experts said children should be involved in multiple activities to ensure they are not stressed. They also said care must taken to ensure that the problems faced by the children from marginalised communities are considered in the run-up to reopening schools. “We need to start preparing younger children for a feel of the school and bring them into a routine. Give them activities like packing the bag and mentally prepare them for school,” said Rishi.

Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
While fee payment in instalments and part-waiver of fees were introduced in some institutes, some colleges sought help from their alumni to raise funds for students.
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
The students, along with their parents, went to the school and paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati on the occassion.
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
This remarkable American explorer is widely credited for having first reached the North Pole, though his ex-colleague Frederick Cook and several others since then had disputed Peary’s claim.
School principal Reema Tandon, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi , second from left, during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference which was held in Gurgaon
Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The school received this award during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference.
Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Children offered prayers, flew kites and participated in various activities on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival.
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Students gave speeches and recited shlokas for the ceremony.
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about this natural phenomenon visible near the North and South Poles.
With kids cooped in homes owing to the pandemic since March 2020, parents are insisting that they learn coding. SHUTTERSTOCK
‘Code’ word is caution, say experts on trend among kids

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Programmes cost between 6K and 5L; experts say firms fleecing parents, who expect kids to develop app, websites.
Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Allow schools in Mumbai to restart partially: BMC

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Principals of some schools in Mumbai are of the opinion that attending school in person may be helpful for many.
School manager Pramila Gupta, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, second from left, and Maldives’ ‘education minister Dr. Rashid Ahmed, second from right.
Delhi school events: VSPK International School gets five-star rating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
The school was shortlisted and awarded a five star rating for its commitment towards academics and co - curricular activities.
In her book titled The High Caste Hindu Woman, Pandita Ramabai Sarasvati highlighted social evils of the time such as child marriage, the plight of child widows and much more.
Pandita Ramabai Sarasvati: Pioneer of education and emancipation of women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Social reformer Pandita Ramabai Sarasvati tirelessly worked to promote education and emancipation of women during late 19th and 20th centuries.
An ‘ Energy Saviour’ taking the pledge while doing his bit to conserve electricity.
Punjab school events: DPS students pledge to conserve electricity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The students were sensitised about the importance of saving energy through storytelling.
The students as well as their grandparents took part in the event with zeal
Delhi school events: Students of CAIS celebrate virtual Grandparents Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
On that occasion, the students performed various activities for their grandparents with gratitude and zest.
According to Principal Seema Sahay (above), the transition from offline to online learning has became the only viable way to keep learning continuous.
Principal's desk: Digital education has opened a new dimension to learning

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The central aspect of 360 degree learning is that the students learn from their surroundings, writes Seema Sahay, Principal, GD Goenka Public School, Sarita Vihar.
Students appear for the SSC exam at a Mahim school in March 2020. This year, the exams have been postponed to April amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. HT PHOTO
Class 10 students of Mumbai want 50% marks from internal tests

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:38 PM IST
60% of respondents said they studied only half the syllabus; face difficulties in online learning.
