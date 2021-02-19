HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic
Focus on emotional well-being, enhanced teacher-parent partnership and strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols – these were some of the suggestions made by experts at Thursday’s HT Dialogues session which focused on supporting students during their return to school amid the pandemic.
The session was attended by Swati Popat Vats, president, Podar Education Network; Rajesh Hassija, director-principal, Indraprastha International School, Dwarka; Swarnima Luthra, principal, ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar; Jyoti Dev Rishi, child psychologist, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, KG Marg; and Sweta Bhutia, parent, Apeejay School, Navi Mumbai.
While schools across the country were closed following the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown imposed in March last year, since January this year schools across the country have reopened in a phased manner for senior students while following Covid-19 protocols.
Sweta Bhutia, whose child studies in Apeejay School in Navi Mumbai, said she looks forward to her child attending school in a safe manner. “During the lockdown, the daily routine of our children changed. They wake up and go to sleep at different hours. Once the schools reopen, we have to try to get them back in routine,” she said.
Principals and mental health experts said children should be involved in multiple activities to ensure they are not stressed. They also said care must taken to ensure that the problems faced by the children from marginalised communities are considered in the run-up to reopening schools. “We need to start preparing younger children for a feel of the school and bring them into a routine. Give them activities like packing the bag and mentally prepare them for school,” said Rishi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Code’ word is caution, say experts on trend among kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow schools in Mumbai to restart partially: BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: VSPK International School gets five-star rating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandita Ramabai Sarasvati: Pioneer of education and emancipation of women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: DPS students pledge to conserve electricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Students of CAIS celebrate virtual Grandparents Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Principal's desk: Digital education has opened a new dimension to learning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 10 students of Mumbai want 50% marks from internal tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox