Diwali 2026: Here’s your mela guide to shop right in Delhi-NCR

What’s Diwali without a little shopping, lots of snacking and some festive masti? Here’s where you can do just that and more, as you revel at these melas; some of which kick-start from this weekend in Delhi-NCR. Read on to get your festive fix. With Diwali around the corner (November 8), it's time to shop for aesthetic home decor and have some pre-festive fun. Check out which melas are happening in Delhi-NCR this year.

Art with heart Fancy learning art from young artists this festive season? Diwali Art Mela combines an art exhibition featuring paintings by teenagers with autism, Down syndrome, and neurodivergent traits. The mela will also have two-to-three-hour workshops where you can even learn from these young artists. “They are very good artists. Their paintings are amazing, nobody will believe that they did it, especially the colour combinations they make, it’s like God has given these children some extraordinary talent,” shares Santosh George, founder, Cure India and Children in India.

Where: Cure India, A-30, Block A, Gulmohar Park

When: October 31 to November 1

Time: 2pm to 7pm

Entry: Free (Workshop fee: ₹250; Contact: 8800020511)

Festive finds for every budget On the hunt for festive candles, handcrafted diyas or statement accessories to complete your Diwali look? ELSA (LSR Alumni Association) Diwali Utsav brings together around 27 women entrepreneur-led stalls offering jewellery, apparel, pottery, handicrafts, home décor and more, alongside organic food, that’s all the rage among youngsters these days. “The products and clothing chosen, including designer clothes, for exhibit are across all ranges to suit varied pocket sizes so there’s something for everyone,” shares Shruti Pushkarna, honorary secretary of its executive committee, adding, “We are organising Diwali mela for the first time and have even added more vendors this time, after organising a successful Spring Bazaar this year that kept people asking for another mela.”

Where: Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 24 and 25

Time: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free