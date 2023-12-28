Moss code: Stanning the hottest and newest supplement in town

Sea moss kept riding the viral wave in the second half of 2023 as an immunity-boosting wonder pill that can also aid weight loss. A species of red algae teeming with vitamins and minerals—sea moss has transcended its culinary applications to emerge as a potent force in the realms of health and wellness. Known as Irish moss or Chondrus crispus, sea moss is commonly known as a stiffening agent in desserts and has always been popular in skincare products.

Found along the rugged shores of the North Atlantic, it can be seen today being hyped up by influencers on YouTube, and being popularized in the supplement circle as a vegan and gluten-free source of a long list of nutrients. With over 1.3 million posts with the hashtag #seamoss on Instagram and benefit-related videos amassing over 500 million views on social media—calling it the talk of the town in 2023 won’t be a stretch.

Known as Irish moss or Chondrus crispus, sea moss is commonly known as a stiffening agent in desserts and has always been popular in skincare products, but the multifaceted ingredient is believed to be a star candidate when it comes to nutritional value too. “Being naturally high in nutrients such as vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, magnesium, potassium, amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, iron, and others, sea moss can be highly beneficial for your overall health,” says Dr. Nishant Tanwar, HOD, Nutrition and Dietetics, Marengo Asia Hospitals.

As a source of live bacteria and fiber, sea moss is also good for gut health. “This sea vegetable is rich in fiber and prebiotics along with antioxidants which could potentially help reduce inflammation and minimize your risk of chronic diseases,” Tanwar adds.

From the alluring depth of the internet, where a morning spoonful ritual has become vogue to casual supplement incorporation—sea moss can be found in gel, flake, or powder form, extending its reach to smoothies, sauces, soups, juices, and more. You can also blend a spoonful of sea moss gel with your salad dressing for a nutrient-packed meal.

“The recommended amount is one to two tablespoons or four to eight grams. The high iodine content of sea moss might help you keep your thyroid function adequate. However, taking too much iodine in your diet might be detrimental. People with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) may be advised to refrain from consuming sea moss, which contains carrageenan (a food additive and thickening agent),” he explains.