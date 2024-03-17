2 arrested, 20 booked for attacking foreign students at Gujarat University

Ahmedabad: Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the incident at Gujarat University in which at least five foreign national students suffered severe injuries following a late-night brawl at the campus. Five foreign national students suffered severe injuries following a late-night brawl at the Gujarat University campus (Video screengrab)

As many as five international students who are from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka were offering namaz when an outside mob allegedly protested and shouted religious slogans, police said. This led to an altercation between the two groups.

The incident took place at Block A hostel where the foreign students reside, said police. Several visuals shared on social media showed a group of people pelting stones in the hostel and vandalising bikes.

“Two Ahmedabad residents – Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel – were arrested on charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 447 (punishment for trespass), among others,” said Tarun Duggal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 7.

Police said they have also booked 20-25 people in connection with the incident.

The DCP said that two foreign students – one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan – were injured in the attack and are being treated at the SVP Hospital, adding that there may be a few others who sustained minor injuries.

Two foreign students who HT spoke to said that initially five students were sent to the hospital for treatment, but three were discharged after receiving medical care.

Duggal said the police are interrogating the two alleged attackers.

The foreign students at the campus were offering Taraveeh – a special namaaz offered by Muslims during the month of Ramzaan (Ramadan) when the incident took place.

“The students were offering the namaaz outside their rooms which were not large enough. Also, there is no mosque on the campus,” said a Gujarat University student aware of the matter.

The ministry of external affairs has said it is in touch with the Gujarat government and strict action will be taken against those who attacked the international students.

“An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government,” the ministry statement read.

Moreover, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi convened an urgent meeting on Sunday afternoon with senior officials, including the director general of police (DGP) of Gujarat Police and the joint commissioner of police (JCP) of the crime branch to address the matter. Gujarat University vice-chancellor Neerja Gupta did not respond to calls.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the incident and demanded an intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.