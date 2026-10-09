57 Delhi metro stations to remain shut from 9pm today ahead of CJP stir tomorrow

Entry and exit at 57 Delhi metro stations will remain closed from tonight at 9 and will continue on October 10 until further notice in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s anti-CEC protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. File photo of security personnel keeping vigil outside Patel Chowk metro station after it was shut amid anti-CEC protest last week. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

It cited security reasons as it announced closure of 57 metro stations ahead of the CJP's anti-CEC protest at Jantar Mantar.

“Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station,” the DMRC said in a post on X.