Afternoon briefing: AAP jabs BJP over ‘silence’ on Kejriwal's questions; UPSC aspirant's body found in bushes; and more

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said that there has been noticeable silence from both the RSS and the BJP since his party chief Arvind Kejriwalasked five questions to Mohan Bhagwat, adding that this reminds him of AK Hangal's dialogue, "Ye itna sannata kyon hai bhai? (Why is there such silence?) Singh said that everyone in the country wants to hear the answers to the questions Arvind Kejriwal asked. He claimed that the BJP and the RSS know the questions are true, and their silence proves that Kejriwal is right. “RSS that calls itself patriotic and nationalist was asked five questions related to principles, values, and truth,” said Sanjay Singh. He said that Arvind Kejriwal has stepped down from the chief minister's post twice when it came to principles and values. Dig Deeper



The body of a young UPSC civil services aspirant from Rajasthan was found inside bushes in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Friday. The youth has been reportedly missing for the past couple of days. After getting initial information, police started searching and recovered his body from near the bushes in Mukherjee Nagar. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The reason behind his act is not clear yet as police have not found a suicide note or any related material evidence. Officials believe the youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the bushes. Similar cases of UPSC civil services aspirants committing suicide have been reported last month. On August 28, a 22-year-old youth's body was found hanging inside his rented accommodation in Lucknow. In another similar case of suicide, a 26-year-old aspirant named Anjali Gopnarayan was found hanging inside her rented accommodation in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. Dig Deeper AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

The Latest News

'Like Bharat...': Atishi takes charge as CM, keeps Kejriwal's seat vacant

Monkeys save 6-year-old from rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Report

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SC to hear suo motu plea on October 1

India News

Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad's son booked for kidnapping, robbery

Judicial probe ordered into alleged sexual assault on army captain’s fiancee

Narendra Modi in US: PM meets Palestinian President, expresses ‘deep concern’ over Gaza situation

Global Matters

Hillary Clinton says ‘outside direction’ prompted ‘nasty’ anti-Israel protests at Columbia University: ‘Not student-led’

When Harry revealed why royal family thought his relationship with Meghan 'won't last': ‘What clouded their judgment…’

Elon Musk reveals what 'would destroy the Mars program’ in viral post: ‘The Starship program is being smothered by…’

Entertainment Focus

“Wo Stree hai, wo kuchh bhi kar sakti hai,” has proven to be true at the box office too. Amar Kaushik's horror comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has now become the only Hindi film to cross ₹600 crore at the domestic box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X on Monday morning, “IT'S 600 PAAR... #Stree2 creates HISTORY as the *first #Hindi film* to achieve this milestone... From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens and urban centres to mass markets, #Stree2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board. It would be premature to predict the *lifetime biz*, as #Stree2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week.” Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nakul Bhardwaj became the first Indian male model to walk for Versace's Spring Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week. Desi representation at European fashion capitals is no longer confined to the shadows, and Nakul's debut at Versace is a testament to the rising power of Indian fashion on a global scale. Nakul Bhardwaj walked for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week, becoming the first Indian male model to walk for the Italian luxury fashion house. Apart from Versace, the 21-year-old model also walked for luxury fashion houses Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta as they showcased their Spring Summer 2025 collection. Dig Deeper



Sports Goings

The third innings in Chennai was as good a chance as any for Virat Kohli to get some runs behind himself heading into the Test season. Number three Shubman Gill and number five Rishabh Pant both brought up centuries, but number four sandwiched between them fell flat, dismissed for 17, not reviewing an LBW decision despite having inside-edged the ball. Marking his red-ball return after skipping the home series against England earlier this year, Kohli was on the cards for a big return match, but disappointed in both innings. He fell prey to the old demons of wafting at a ball wide outside off-stump in the first innings, and was once again exposed to his struggles against right-arm orthodox spin in the second. Dig Deeper

