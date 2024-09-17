Afternoon briefing: Amit Shah promises to conduct census ‘soon’; Bengal doctors to decide on ending strike, & more

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the decadal census exercise will be conducted soon adding that the details regarding it will be made public after the census is announced. The home minister’s remarks came during a press conference to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s third term at the Centre. Dig Deeper New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah with Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw at the release of a special booklet on achievements of first 100 days of the government during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.(PTI)

Junior doctors, who have been protesting since a doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, are expected to decide on withdrawing their 38-day strike on Tuesday afternoon after the government implements its assurance to remove police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and two health officials. The Supreme Court last week asked the doctors to resume work by 5 pm on August 10.

India news

2021 botched Nagaland operation: SC closes proceedings against army personnel

Who is Atishi, set to replace Arvind Kejriwal as new chief minister of Delhi? 5 things about AAP leader

Climate change will affect additional 40mn kids due to hunger by 2020: Gates study

Global matters

US strategy for anti-ship weapons to counter China: plentiful, mobile, deadly

Over 220 Dead in Myanmar From Storm Adds Risk to War-Torn Areas

ABC responds to rigging charges in whistleblower affidavit, ‘we followed the debate rules’

Business

Move over Bengaluru as Piyush Goyal wants new Silicon Valley in India: ‘We should aspire to go beyond’

Will there be reduction in tax rates under old regime? Nirmala Sitharaman's response: ‘Not compelling anyone to…'

India's August wholesale inflation eases to 1.31% as fuel prices turn negative

Sports

The 2024 Duleep Trophy offered Shreays Iyer a shot at redemption with the Bangladesh Test series coming up. But the India batter picked as the skipper of the D team, managed just 104 runs in four innings, which included dismissal for a duck and one half-century knock. Speaking to The Telegraph, a BCCI official, in the wake of Iyer's Duleep Trophy debacle, issued a harsh verdict as he crushed his hopes of making it back to the Indian Test team.

Entertianment

Days after her co-production and maiden solo directorial Emergency's release was stalled, actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut sold off her Mumbai bungalow, used as the office of her production house Manikarnika Films, for ₹32 crore. In an interview with News18, Kangana revealed why she took that decision.

Lifestyle

There's been an undeniable buzz at this year's London Fashion Week, as it marks its 40th anniversary in spectacular style. Both emerging talents and iconic heritage designers pushed the boundaries, offering one of the most exuberant displays of creativity we've seen in recent years. While London Fashion Week is famous for shaping the trends that will define the upcoming season's style, it's not just the fashion that's stealing the spotlight. The event also showcased some of the hottest beauty trends, poised to inspire makeup looks worldwide.

It's trending

The 2024 United States presidential election is just a few months away, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump racing against each other for the position of the country's leader. Prior to the 60th quadrennial presidential election, people are being vocal about their choices and opinions. A vlogger went to Hawaii and interviewed a few millionaires to ask them who they were voting for—Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

