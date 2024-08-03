Afternoon briefing: Mass graves in landslide-hit Wayanad, EAM on 'disruptive' changes in Indian Ocean, and more

The death toll due to rainfall-triggered landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala, crossed 300 on Friday. Mass cremations of unidentified body parts are being conducted in Wayanad to respectfully dispose of the remains, which have been mutilated and disfigured to an unidentifiable degree. The high death toll has led to a backlog of remains in morgues and hospitals in the district. With more than 200 people still reported missing, mass graves are being dug, adhering to all protocols that require storing DNA details of the deceased in case family members wish to claim the bodies in the future. Dig deeper Graves are being dug due to the high death toll which has led to a backlog of remains in morgues and hospitals in the district. (HT Photo)

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the country needs to be ready for some disruptive changes in the Indian Ocean while speaking about China's recent forays in the waters. Jaishankar, participating at a lecture said that India is ready for a competition in the Indian Ocean the same way it is poised for competition with its neighbours. Recently, China has increased its presence in the Indian Ocean by sending naval and surveillance vessels to ports in Sri Lanka and Maldives. Jaishankar added that the nation is looking at new forms of competition that take advantage of high interpenetration and interdependence. Dig deeper

Latest News

6 J&K officials sacked for involvement in narco-terror network linked to Pakistan's ISI Dig deeper

‘3 times…’: Composer Ricky Kej blasts Air India for downgrading flight seat without refund Dig deeper

India News

MIB can now perform Aadhaar authentication to register local cable operators Dig deeper

Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states brace for heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert Dig deeper

Trending

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was photographed participating in Hindu rituals at his son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding in June. The lavish ceremony took place at Mallya’s Hertfordshire estate in the UK. Sidhartha married Jasmine Santiago on June 23, with a Christian wedding followed by a traditional Hindu celebration at the $14 million Ladywalk estate. Photos shared by the official wedding photographer show Vijay Mallya in a maroon ethnic outfit, alongside his first wife Samira Tyabjee, son Sidhartha, and daughter-in-law Jasmine. Mallya, who fled India in 2016 amid charges of money laundering and bank loan default, currently resides in the UK. Dig deeper

Business

The US stock market plunged on Friday amid concerns about the economy's health, exacerbated by high interest rates and rising unemployment. The S&P 500 dropped 2.5%, nearing its lowest since 2022, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4%, and the Nasdaq composite declined 2.9%. The Russell 2000 index plunged 4.2%. A hiring slowdown in July, with only 114,000 jobs added versus an expected 175,000, and rising unemployment to 4.3% worsened investor sentiment. Additionally, disappointing earnings from major tech firms, including a 9.9% drop in Amazon’s shares and a 26.5% decline for Intel, contributed to the market slump. Dig deeper

Global Matters

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has overturned a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks, reinstating his death penalty. This decision also affects two co-defendants, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi. The plea deal, finalized just days before its reversal, would have resulted in life sentences for the accused. Austin’s order nullifies a previous agreement reached by retired Brigadier General Susan Escallier, citing the case's significance. Families of the victims criticized the plea deal for denying a full trial and death penalty. The case, stalled by pre-trial issues since 2008, remains unresolved. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Anubhav Sinha is set to debut on streaming with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, premiering on Netflix India on August 29. The thriller series, featuring Vijay Varma as the pilot and an ensemble cast including Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, and Naseeruddin Shah, dramatizes the 1999 hijacking of Indian aircraft IC 814 by Pakistani militants. The teaser reveals the tension as militants commandeer the plane, threatening national security while Indian officials scramble to respond. Sinha reunites with familiar collaborators Dia Mirza and Pankaj Kapur for this high-stakes adaptation of a pivotal event in terrorism history. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A recent viral tweet by Tracy Smith challenged common beliefs about everyday products, claiming that sun exposure, sunscreen, diet products, and mammograms may actually cause harm. Smith argued that natural sunlight protects against cancer, sunscreens are carcinogenic, diet products contain harmful Aspartame, and mammograms contribute to cancer risk. Dr. Meghal J. Sanghavi from Wockhardt Hospitals responded, debunking these claims. She explained that sunlight is essential for vitamin D but overexposure is harmful; sunscreens should be used appropriately; diet products are generally safe if consumed in moderation; mammograms are crucial for early cancer detection; and fluoride is beneficial for dental health when used properly. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen made history by defeating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in a dramatic three-game quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first male Indian shuttler to reach the semifinals. Despite the loss, Tien Chen's performance was notable, particularly as he recently recovered from early-stage colorectal cancer. Diagnosed last year during a routine check, Chou's condition was discovered in time for effective treatment. He underwent surgery and has since returned to form, demonstrating remarkable resilience and a renewed appreciation for his sport. His recovery and recent successes highlight his determination and strength. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.