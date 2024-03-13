Afternoon briefing: PM Modi launches 3 semiconductor facilities; call on TikTok ban in US tonight; all latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a milestone in India's semiconductor industry by launching three new plants, with two situated in Gujarat and one in Assam, collectively valued at ₹1.25 lakh crore. Led by the Tata Group, these projects signify a significant stride towards India's aspiration to become a global semiconductor manufacturing hub. Speaking at the 'India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' event, PM Modi emphasized the transformative potential of these initiatives. This strategic endeavor underscores India's commitment to technological self-sufficiency and advancement, crucial for enhancing competitiveness and innovation across various sectors. Dig deeper. PM Modi launches three semiconductor facilities (PTI)(PTI)

Modi to address 1st NDA rally in Andhra on March 17

The US House of Representatives is gearing up for a crucial vote on the TikTok 'ban' bill, requiring the popular social media platform to disassociate from its Chinese owner or face a US ban. Set for 10 am on Wednesday (7:30 pm IST), this legislation follows intense deliberations. TikTok, renowned for its global popularity, faces heightened scrutiny due to its Chinese ownership, sparking concerns among governments and security authorities regarding potential ties to Beijing's Communist Party. The outcome of this vote poses a significant threat to TikTok's operations, underscoring ongoing tensions surrounding its ownership and geopolitical implications.

During the Dharamsala Test against England, Sunil Gavaskar's commentary turned personal as he critiqued Sarfaraz Khan's shot selection. Sarfaraz, a 26-year-old newcomer to Test cricket, displayed aggression, scoring 56 off 59 balls. However, momentum shifted when he made a critical error post-tea on the second day. Attempting a cut shot off Shoaib Bashir's delivery, Sarfaraz's lack of precision led to him being caught out at slip, costing him dearly.

The Malayalam hit "Premalu" was dubbed into Telugu and released on March 8 alongside "Gaami" and "Bhimaa." SS Rajamouli, whose son SS Karthikeya acquired the dubbing rights, attended a celebration of the film's success in Hyderabad. Rajamouli expressed admiration for Malayalam actors, admitting feeling jealous of their talent. Although rom-coms aren't his preferred genre, he surprisingly enjoyed "Premalu," emphasizing its theatrical experience and crediting writer Aditya for the Telugu dialogues. Rajamouli's remarks underscored the film's impact and the cross-regional appreciation it garnered.

As Holi approaches, festivities abound with flower petals, Gulaal smearing, water balloon fights, and joyful gatherings. Post the colorful celebrations, friends and family unite for scrumptious meals and delectable sweets at lively parties. It's time to trade in your Gulaal-stained attire for chic ethnic looks. Drawing inspiration from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe, who recently dazzled in a colorful viscose organza saree while promoting her film "Ae Watan Mere Watan," styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. The saree, from celebrity-favorite label Torani, was paired with a spaghetti-strap blouse, matching potli bag, and minimal jewelry, exuding elegance and charm.