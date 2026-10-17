Apex court stays Bhopal trial in Twisha death case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial in the unnatural death case of former model and actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal and issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh on a plea seeking transfer of the proceedings to Delhi. Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital house in Bhopal on May 12. (Instagram)

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order on a petition filed by Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, who expressed apprehension that his daughter would not receive a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh because of the influence wielded by her mother-in-law, a retired district judge.

Navnidhi’s lawyers told the court that he sought the transfer as he was based in the Delhi-NCR region. The case is pending before an additional district and sessions judge in Bhopal.

Also read: Twisha faced 'sustained psychological harm' from husband, mother-in-law: CBI chargesheet

Investigation and Allegations The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of Twisha’s death in May amid concerns over the fairness of the investigation by the Madhya Pradesh Police. The probe was subsequently transferred to the CBI.

Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. Her husband took her to AIIMS Bhopal, where she was declared dead. Her family alleged that she had faced mental and physical harassment by her husband and his family since their marriage on December 9, 2025. Her in-laws, meanwhile, claimed that she suffered from drug addiction.

Also read: Twisha Sharma case: CBI files charges of dowry death, cruelty, abetment to suicide against Giribala Singh and son

CBI Charges and Court Proceedings The CBI subsequently filed a charge sheet against Samarth and Giribala, accusing them of dowry harassment, cruelty and abetment to suicide. The charges include Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The CBI dropped the dowry-death charge against Giribala and invoked Section 108 of the BNS, which deals with abetment to suicide. The prosecution alleged that she abetted Twisha’s suicide by taunting and harassing her.

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Giribala was granted anticipatory bail by the Bhopal trial court The Supreme Court had earlier expressed concern over allegations that the judiciary was “shielding the accused” and said it would ensure a fair, independent and impartial CBI investigation.

Giribala was granted anticipatory bail by the Bhopal trial court on May 15. The Madhya Pradesh government and Twisha’s parents challenged the order, which was subsequently set aside by the high court on May 27.

As of October 10, the trial proceedings had reached the stage of arguments on the framing of charges.