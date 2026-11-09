BJP slams Kharge for calling Diwali 'Eid of joy', dares Congress to call Eid 'Diwali of joy'

Reacting to his comments, BJP's national media co-incharge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress chose vote bank politics even on Diwali with the party president describing Diwali as an "Eid of Happiness".

Extending his Diwali greetings over the weekend, Kharge had told reporters that Diwali is a major festival celebrated by everyone in India and described it as 'khushiyon ka Eid'.

The BJP also called the Congress an anti-Sanatani party.

The BJP on Monday came down heavily on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Diwali a 'khushiyon ka Eid', and dared him and senior opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi to call Eid a 'Diwali of joy'.

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"Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for 'Babri'. In the past when Sanatan was called 'Dengue Malaria Aid' the Congress was silent! Under Gandhi Vadra family Policy of Congress is Anti Sanatan, Anti Hindu," Bhandari said.

BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in a post on X, "Mr Kharge, what exactly is the problem with calling Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, by its own name?"

Bhatia said Eid has its own significance, and Diwali has its own sanctity, traditions and identity.

"Has changing the identity of Hindu festivals become a matter of political etiquette in Congress's so-called secularism? Rahul Gandhi and Mr Kharge, answer this: will you ever have the courage to call Eid the "Diwali of joy," he asked.

"Respect Hindus' faith; don't change the identity of their festivals. Diwali was, Diwali is, and Diwali will remain Diwali," Bhatia said.

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Another BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha said Muslims celebrate Eid only twice a year but the Congress party wants to celebrate every Hindu festival as "Khushiyon ki Eid."

"So, Cong party effectively wants to celebrate Eid 10-12 times a year. Thats why this Cong party is MMC (Maowadi Muslim League Cong) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it," he added.

In another post, Bhandari said the Congress thinks of appeasement and vote bank even on occasions like Diwali and that shows the anti-sanatani mindset of the Congress party.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Chugh said the remark has hurt the sentiments of crores of Sanatanis and alleged that the party was hesitant to acknowledge the identity of Hindu festivals due to vote-bank politics.

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"By describing Diwali as the Eid of happiness, whom is Kharge ji trying to appease? Has vote-bank politics had such an influence that the Congress is even hesitant to acknowledge the identity of Hindu festivals?" he said.

Chugh said Diwali is an Indian festival celebrated across the world and associated with the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. He accused the Congress of insulting Indian culture and said the sentiments of Ram devotees across the world had been hurt.

"Kharge sahib, in an attempt to please your Muslim League patrons and strengthen your alliance, you are repeatedly engaging in activities that are anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan," he said.

"It is unfortunate that you are now insulting India's culture. Just to appease others, have you now made Indian culture a target of your criticism and abuse?" he added.