‘Communal angle’: Hotel Khadim in Ajmer gets new name

The BJP-led Rajasthan government has rechristened Ajmer's well-known Hotel Khadim, an undertaking of the state tourism corporation, as “Ajaymeru,” officials said. Hotel Khadim (Courtesy: RTDC)

An order in this regard was issued by Sushma Arora, Managing Director, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) on Monday.

The order stated, “In compliance with the decision taken in the 196th meeting of RTDC's Board of Directors, the Corporation's Hotel Khadim in Ajmer is renamed as Hotel Ajaymeru.”

“Khadim” in the hotel's name came from “khadims” of the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Clerics of a dargah (shrine) are called “khadims.”

On the other hand, the name 'Ajaymeru' traces its roots back to the 7th century when Maharaja Ajayraj Chauhan founded the city. According to historians, the name has also been used in ancient historical records and geographical references.

Condemning the government's move, Sarwar Chishty, who looks after the Dargah Sharif, pointed to a “pattern.”

“This is a communal angle by the BJP and a pattern that can be seen across the country where the BJP is busy changing names. If they consider these names a symbol of slavery, they should destroy the Taj Mahal or Red Fort. It is cheap politics,” Chishty said.

A senior official of the tourism department claimed the people of Ajmer “wanted” that the hotel be renamed.

The official told PTI, “This was done to preserve the cultural heritage of the city. It (renaming) was a demand from the people. Ajmer was historically known as Ajaymeru and therefore, the decision was taken.”

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is from Ajmer and represents the Ajmer North assembly seat, had directed RTDC to rechristen the hotel to reflect the “rich cultural history, heritage and identity” of the city.