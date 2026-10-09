25 FIRs filed since October 2 over anti-EC protests in Delhi; Rahul, Priyanka named
The FIRs name several people, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to the police.
The Delhi Police have registered 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with a series of protests against the Election Commission in the national capital since October 2, alleging incidents of vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work and violations of prohibitory orders, officials said.
The protests were held over the past week, with police alleging that "some demonstrators have taken the law into their own hands and disrupted public order". Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits unlawful assembly and other specified activities under the conditions of an order, is in force in New Delhi district.
According to the police, the alleged violations of the restrictions, along with incidents of damage to government property and confrontations with security personnel, have prompted action against the protesters. The 25 FIRs were registered by Thursday, the police said.
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Deep Dive
The cases name several people, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to the police.
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Since October 6, the Congress has been staging demonstrations at several places in Lutyens Delhi demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Hundreds of protestors were detained during the protests and released later.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More