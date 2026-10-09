25 FIRs filed since October 2 over anti-EC protests in Delhi; Rahul, Priyanka named

The Delhi Police have registered 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with a series of protests against the Election Commission in the national capital since October 2, alleging incidents of vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work and violations of prohibitory orders, officials said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi aboard a bus carrying INDIA bloc leaders to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to stage a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (AICC)

The protests were held over the past week, with police alleging that "some demonstrators have taken the law into their own hands and disrupted public order". Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits unlawful assembly and other specified activities under the conditions of an order, is in force in New Delhi district.

According to the police, the alleged violations of the restrictions, along with incidents of damage to government property and confrontations with security personnel, have prompted action against the protesters. The 25 FIRs were registered by Thursday, the police said.

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