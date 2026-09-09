Lucknow, Flying Training Organisations operating from Uttar Pradesh will not be permitted to undertake flying activities for three days during the BRICS Summit in Delhi as part of enhanced security measures, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation . DGCA restricts flying activities at UP training schools during BRICS Summit

In a communication to all FTOs, the DGCA said the restrictions would be in force from 7 am on September 11 to 11 pm on September 13 in view of the BRICS Summit-2026 being held in the national capital.

The order specifically states that "no aircraft including light/micro-light aircraft, hang gliders, helicopters etc. is permitted to fly even to start from any FTO" located in Uttar Pradesh during the specified period.