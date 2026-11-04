‘Dynamic, talented young man’: Rahul Gandhi recalls Sidhu Moosewala’s Congress entry, meets singer’s father

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday recalled his first meeting with the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala before inducting him into the party in 2021, describing him as a “dynamic and talented young man”. Rahul was addressing the ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur, Punjab when he invited the late singer’s father onto the stage. Rahul Gandhi while addressing ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur, Punjab invited Sidhu Moosewala's father on to the stage. (X/PTI)

Recalling his meeting with the late Punjabi singer at his office, Rahul said he had not heard Moosewala’s songs or even his voice at the time but had been told that he was a good person, a musician and wanted to join the Congress.

“He was an impressive young man. He walked into the room with tattoos. I had not heard his songs or even his voice at that time,” Rahul said, adding that he decided to induct him into the party based on his impression of the singer.

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Rahul further said he had a sudden feeling that Moosewala was entering a “dangerous field”, although nobody had told him anything to that effect.

“I felt that he was entering a dangerous field. I don't know why I got that feeling,” he said.