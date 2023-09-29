Evening brief: Cauvery row in Karnataka deepens, ISKCON's defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi; all the latest news

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) reaffirmed the regulatory panel's directives to Karnataka on Friday, instructing them to release 3000 cusecs of water per second to Tamil Nadu from September 28 to October 15. This decision, made during a significant meeting in the national capital, has intensified a major dispute between the two southern states, as stated by an individual with knowledge of the situation. The Cauvery interstate basin, which originates in Karnataka and passes through Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry before emptying into the Bay of Bengal, plays a vital role in water supply. As a lower-riparian state in the basin, Tamil Nadu relies on water releases from Karnataka, especially during the monsoon season, to fulfill its water requirements. During the summer months, Tamil Nadu faces water scarcity as it falls within a rain-shadow region. On September 26, the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) had previously directed the Karnataka government to provide 3000 cusecs of water per second to Tamil Nadu starting from September 26, the day on which their earlier mandate, requiring Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs per second for 15 days, was set to expire. Dig deeper Members of farmers’ associations and political groups gather at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest over Cauvery issue on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

ISKCON has issued a ₹100 crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi following her recent controversial statement alleging that ISKCON engages in selling cows to butchers. ISKCON intends to pursue this legal matter against the former Union minister vigorously, ISKCON's vice president, Radharamn Das. Expressing their dismay said. He added, . "How could an MP who was a former minister lie about ISKCON without any evidence? She said she went to Anantpur gaushala, but people there can't remember Maneka Gandhi visiting there. So sitting at home, she is making these baseless allegations." A video of animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi recently went viral in which the BJP MP called ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) the biggest cheaters of the country.

Prince Harry has expressed his desire for his father, King Charles, to issue an apology to him and his wife, Meghan Markle, as a precondition for his potential return to the Royal Family. However, a close associate of the King has disclosed that Charles is reluctant to extend an apology to his son, even though he aims to mend the rift between them. In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the United States. Since then, they have been outspoken about their grievances with the monarchy. Prince Harry has accused the royal family of neglecting Meghan's mental well-being and displaying racial bias towards their son, Archie. He has also expressed his disappointment with his father's perceived lack of support and understanding. In an interview with the Telegraph earlier this year, Harry said, "The way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you [the Royal Family] for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability."

While Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" may claim the top spot on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in India, his other 2023 release, "Pathaan," also secures a place in the top three. A ranking of the highest domestic net collection of Hindi films was recently shared by Sacnilk. From RR Rajamouli's "Baahubali 2" to Aamir Khan's "Dangal," the portal compiled the 'top 10 Hindi net collection of all time.' According to this ranking, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan each have two films within the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films in India. Additionally, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash, and Ranbir Kapoor each have one movie in this elite list of high-earning films.

Detecting heart problems in dogs and cats can be challenging, primarily because these animals tend to conceal their discomfort, and many symptoms may not be specific to heart issues. Cardiovascular diseases in pets can significantly impact their lifespan and overall well-being. If you observe persistent coughing, breathing difficulties, lethargy, or weakness in your pet, these could be potential signs of heart trouble. Heart conditions in pets may either be hereditary or acquired. Ensuring your pet maintains a healthy lifestyle is crucial for preventing such diseases. "Did you believe that heart concerns were exclusive to humans? You'd be mistaken. Heart diseases have increasingly become a significant worry for pets as well. On this World Heart Day, let's focus on the issues related to our beloved animals and stay informed so that we can provide them with better care," emphasizes Dr. Bhanu Sharma, a specialist in Interventional Radiology, Cardiology procedures, Internal Medicine, and Co-CMO Co-CCO at MaxPetZ.

As the World Cup approaches, the Bangladeshi cricket team faces increasing challenges. Controversy has cast a shadow over the team, with Tamim Iqbal ruled out of the prestigious event in India due to injury. Adding to Bangladesh's woes, reports have surfaced about the team's captain, Shakib al Hasan, sustaining a foot injury. According to Revsportz, Shakib is notably absent from the ongoing warm-up match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken the lead in Shakib's absence, as the premier all-rounder didn't participate in the toss. Multiple sources suggest that Shakib suffered this injury during a training session on Thursday evening.

