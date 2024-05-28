Evening brief: PM Modi's meditation break in Kanyakumari, Pune crash accused's kin remanded to police custody & more

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. During his trip, he will pay homage at the Rock Memorial and engage in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same place where Swami Vivekananda once meditated. After the final leg of his election campaign, this visit to Kanyakumari will be for for a spiritual sojourn and will have no political events. After wrapping up election campaigns, the prime minister often goes on spiritual trips. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he went to Shivaji’s Pratapgarh. The next and last phase (Phase 7) polling is scheduled on June 1 in 57 parliamentary constituencies in 8 States/UTs. PM Modi is also in the contest from Varanasi against Congress Ajay Rai. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Pune district court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Porsche crash, till May 31. Earlier on Saturday, a court in Pune had remanded the grandfather of the teenager involved in the Porsche crash case in police custody till May 28. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said that the juvenile's father, who is already in judicial custody, and grandfather had offered cash and gifts to their family driver to take the blame for the accident. They also threatened the driver. The teen's grandfather and his father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, were booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement). Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Lok Sabha elections 2024: 63.37% voter turnout in sixth phase of polling, says EC. Dig Deeper

‘Pandian even controlling hand movements of Naveen Babu’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Dig Deeper

BJP candidate Ravi Kishan calls Shashi Tharoor 'angrez aadmi'. Dig Deeper

India News

Rahul Gandhi takes 'Narendra Modi wale parmatma' jibe at PM over 'sent by god' remark. Dig Deeper

Heatwave Update: 10 hottest cities in India. Dig Deeper

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi over BJP defamation case on 'MLAs poaching' remark. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israel's Rafah offensive escalates, 16 Palestinians killed. Dig Deeper

Pope Francis shocks bishops by using offensive slur amid discussion about gay men: Report. Dig Deeper

Canada drops police clearance requirement for temporary residents. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said that he rarely finds time for grocery shopping due to his busy schedule. However, when he does manage to, he is 'scolded' by vegetable vendors for bargaining. In a recent interview with Mashable India, he said that they tell him that such things don't suit an actor of his stature. He also revealed former actor and wife Shabana Raza's reaction to him bargaining. Asked if he bargains when he buys vegetables, Manoj said, “Ab daant dete hai sabzi wale mujhe, ‘Ye achcha nahi lag raha sir (They scold me now and tell me that this does not suit me).’ Then I tell them that I am merely practicing! My wife (Shabana) would behave as if she doesn’t know me. She doesn’t like to bargain.” Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh wants Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma to be on the same page after the Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy fiasco in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since the changing of the guards, a lot has happened at the Mumbai Indians camp. After guiding Gujarat Titans (GT) to Indian Premier League (IPL) glory, all-rounder Pandya completed a sensational switch to the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season. Hardik not only returned to MI for the IPL 2024 season, but the former GT skipper also succeeded Rohit as the leader of the Mumbai-based franchise. Tipped to bid for a record-extending sixth title at the IPL 2024, MI failed to live up to expectations with Hardik as the new captain. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Women may be at risk of a range of diseases and infections compared to men due to biological differences and gender inequalities. As per WHO, globally, adolescent girls and young women are twice as likely to be at risk of HIV infection compared to boys and young men. This higher HIV risk is associated with unsafe and often unwanted and forced sexual activity. During pregnancy, malaria, HIV and TB all can pose significant risks to pregnant women, her foetus and the newborn child. International Day of Action for Women's Health is observed on May 28 every year to spread awareness around women's health. In 1987, during the International Women’s Health Meeting in Costa Rica, Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN), proposed to celebrate the day. Dig Deeper