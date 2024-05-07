Evening briefing: AAP MLA's son attacks petrol pump staff; BRO to start work on world’s highest tunnel; and more

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son allegedly attacked the staff of a petrol pump in Noida's Sector 95 area. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The Noida Police have registered a case against him. The CCTV footage shows a man fighting with the staff of the petrol pump. He rushed down to get a spammer from the boot of his car and later charged at the staff of the facility, video further shows. Dig Deeper AAP MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan. (File photo)

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is set to complete the construction of two key roads in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to boost connectivity to forward areas near the China border even as it prepares to begin work on the Shinku La tunnel (the world’s highest) to provide all-weather connectivity from Manali to Leh via the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha axis, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The developments come at a time when the military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh has entered its fifth year, with no indication of a resolution to the outstanding problems along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) although India is hoping ongoing negotiations will help restore the status quo ante of April 2020. Dig Deeper

Latest News

EC directs X to take down Karnataka BJP's controversial video on Muslims, Rahul Gandhi

Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC order cancelling over 25,000 school jobs, slams Bengal govt

India News

Lalu says Muslims should get reservation ‘in full’, Modi says ‘snatching quota’

'Arvind Kejriwal stayed in 7-star Goa hotel on accused's expense': ED tells Supreme Court

Global Matters

2 Ukrainian security officials held for plotting President Zelenskyy's assassination, says Kyiv

On camera, man runs after UK cop with chainsaw, scary video goes viral

Sports Goings

India captain Rohit Sharma's form in the ongoing 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a major concern for experts and fans with the T20 World Cup slated to begin in less than a month's time. Although he did get a century earlier in the tournament, his form has declined since, scoring his 34 runs in the last five innings which comprises four single-digit scores. After being dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins on Sunday for a score of just 4 runs in five balls, Rohit was left shattered and almost teary-eyed in the MI dressing room, visuals of which sent shockwaves through social media. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently proved that even amidst the glitz and glamour of showbiz, he's still a man of the masses. And he did it by dodging Mumbai's notorious traffic and taking the Mumbai metro instead. It was a moment of delight and joy when his fans spotted Kartik travelling in the same metro, and they used the chance to capture the moment. A snippet of the video has surfaced online, and is going viral for all the right reasons. Dig Deeper