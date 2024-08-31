Evening Briefing: Jaishankar on PM Modi's train ride to Ukraine; 2 J&K BJP leaders quit before polls, and more

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar humorously reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 10-hour train journey to Ukraine, saying he could have done that ‘with a Vande Bharat’. Responding to a question at the ET World Leaders Forum about PM Modi's train ride, Jaishankar quipped, “I could have done with a Vande Bharat.” He added, “It was 10 hours each way, and I think, given the situation, obviously, you got what you got, but 10 hours is 10 hours.” When asked about the last time an Indian prime minister took a train ride, Jaishankar recalled Modi's ride on Japan's Shinkansen bullet train, pointing to the rarity of such events. "I remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi going on a Shinkansen bullet train in Japan, I often cannot remember any other train ride at least for a long time," the minister said. Dig deeper External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Saturday hit by two exits of two more leaders in the Jammu and Kashmir unit ahead of the assembly elections. Kashmir Singh, the BJP's Samba district president, resigned from the party's primary membership. Opposing the candidature of former J&K minister Surjit Singh Slathia who switched over from Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference to the BJP, Singh said,"With a heavy heart, I am submitting my resignation from the primary membership of the party for which I have worked for 42 long years. I was compelled by the circumstances after the party gave ticket to a person who had come from the National Conference (NC) and vociferously opposed our ideology for decades." Dig deeper

Latest News

Clean chit for UP doctor accused by patient of ‘inappropriate’ touch Dig deeper

LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit US from September 8-10 Dig deeper

India News

TMC's Shatrughan Sinha defends Mamata's ‘If Bengal burns’ remark: ‘Mature thing’ Dig deeper

CJI Chandrachud, PM Modi present as Kapil Sibal raises bail concerns at trial court level Dig deeper

Trending

Kala Chashma, a chartbuster that has been a fan favourite since its release, has inspired numerous dance videos on social media. The most famous among them is the choreography by the Norwegian hip-hop and urban dance group Quick Style. A surprising addition to this list is a professor's performance. Her energetic dance moves at a college event left everyone stunned, including rapper Badshah. A content creator shared the video on Instagram with a caption which reads, “We got some coolest teachers.” The video shows Arunima Devasish, who works as an assistant professor at St Teresa's College in Ernakulam. Her Instagram bio says she is also a professional dancer. Dig deeper

Business News

The world's most expensive superyacht named History Supreme is worth about £4 billion and has gold-plated sides and walls made of T-Rex bones, but is still shrouded in mystery as not many have seen it and only four photos of it actually exist. It was commissioned by a mysterious Malaysian billionaire and is designed by controversial British artist Stuart Hughes who took just over three years to complete it, according to a report by The Sun, which added that there are only four photos of the boat available. The yacht has a statue in it reportedly made from genuine Tyrannosaurus Rex bones with walls also having dinosaur bone shavings. These were allegedly sourced from Arizona, USA. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry landed in the United Kingdom in secret on Thursday to attend Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service. The other mourners present at the ceremony noted that Prince Harry and Prince William did not exchange any words despite standing just metres apart. The two were practically standing “back to back’ with each other, as reported by the sources to The Mirror. The service was held in Snettisham, Norfolk where the two brothers were spotted standing just “five yards" from each other but did not utter a single word to each other. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming movie Emergency. The actor and politician will be seen in a new Aap Ki Adaalat episode with Rajat Sharma. In a promo clip shared on X (previously Twitter), Kangana was asked if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi could end up liking her film. To this, she had an amusing reaction. Emergency is based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, who was Rahul's grandmother. In the promo clip, when Kangana was asked about her reaction to Rahul Gandhi liking Emergency, she initially looked directly at the audience with a straight face. Then she added, “Agar woh ghar jaakar Tom & Jerry dekhte honge toh unhe kaise samajh ayegi (If he watches Tom & Jerry cartoon at home then how will he understand my film)?” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Malaika Arora is a total fashion queen who keeps raising the style bar every time she steps out. She's getting more stylish by the day, and there's no denying that. Whether she's rocking a gym outfit or dazzling in a red carpet gown, she knows how to steal the spotlight with her killer fashion sense, fit physique and undeniable beauty. Just recently, she wowed us in a breezy white dress, and now she's turning heads with her casual chic vibe in a crop top and baggy pants. Let's break down her effortlessly cool look and snag some style tips! Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Delhi's promising 23-year-old star Priyansh Arya etched his name into the record books with a stunning performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Saturday. Representing South Delhi Superstarz, Arya achieved the rare feat of hitting six sixes in a single over during a match against North Delhi Strikers. The left-handed batter unleashed his fury in the 12th over, mercilessly dispatching left-arm spinner Manan Bhardwaj out of the park on every delivery. Bhardwaj, who had already endured a difficult first over, saw his figures balloon to 0/60 in just two overs, as Arya’s relentless assault left no room for recovery. It was a brutal assault from Arya, with every six struck powerfully down the ground, clearing either long-on or long-off with considerable ease. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.