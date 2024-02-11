Evening briefing: Kejriwal, Mann to visit Ayodhya Ram temple; Rishi Sunak optimistic of re-election as UK PM; more news

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, will visit the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, accompanied by their families, news agency ANI reported on Sunday citing party sources. “Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with his family members and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple tomorrow, 12 February,” ANI said quoting AAP. Dig Deeper Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that he is “totally up for the fight” of pitching his policies to the electorate to win another term. The UK general election is expected to take place in the second half of the year. The 43-year-old Indian-origin leader said that he had reasons to be optimistic because the economy was “pointing in the right direction and the future is going to be better”. “At the beginning of this year there is a sense that the country is pointing in the right direction,” he said, adding, “Because economic conditions have improved, because the plan is working, you are starting to see mortgage rates come down and we have been able to cut taxes. I do believe those pressures are starting to ease and that hopefully over the course of this year, we can continue to make even more progress." Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

India will need the likes of captain Uday Sharan, Sachin Dhas and the highest run-getter, Musheer Khan, to work their magic with the bat as Australia has set a record target in the Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. On the back of a 66-run partnership between Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks for the fourth wicket, where the former notched up his fifty, Australia amassed 253 for seven in 50 overs, the most-ever scored by a team batting first in the youth World Cup final. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, met West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), news agency ANI posted a clip of Mithun. In the video, Mithun sat on his bed inside the hospital room. The doctor told him in Hindi, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it's ok, drip is continuing, you're drinking adequate water, keep drinking..." Mithun then pointed at his feet and said something. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

New York Fashion Week 2024 has begun, and the most jaw-dropping fashion highlights from the innumerable showcases put out by designers have netizens excited for what's to come. One such show was by the designer label Collina Strada, known for its self-expressive design language and sustainability. The label's creative director, Hillary Taymour, reflected on female strength with the Fall/Winter 2024 collection 'Stronger' at the New York Fashion Week by having a pregnant model, a model with a baby in her arms, and a transgender and physically disabled model dressed in her creations. Dig Deeper