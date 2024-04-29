Evening briefing: Kejriwal's wife meets him in Tihar jail; 18% of phase 3 poll candidates face criminal charges, more

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, along with Cabinet Minister Atishi, visited him in Tihar Jail on Monday, news agency PTI reported. Sunita Kejriwal obtained permission from the prison authorities to meet her husband, who remains in judicial custody until May 7, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the now-scrapped excise policy case. According to the PTI report, after the meeting, Atishi mentioned that Kejriwal inquired about providing books for schoolchildren and the availability of medicines in mohalla clinics. Sunita Kejriwal's visit to her husband occurred a day after she participated in a roadshow to support the Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate, Mahabal Mishra. Dig deeper Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal

Eighteen per cent of the candidates contesting in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections, i.e 244 out of 1,352 individuals, have criminal cases listed against them, according to a report by the National Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). According to the ADR report, 172 candidates (13%) have declared serious criminal cases against them, five have cases related to murder, 38 have declared cases related to crimes against women including rape and 17 candidates have said they have cases relating to hate speech against them. It has been revealed that 22 out of 82 (27%) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and 26 out of 68 (38%) Congress candidates have criminal cases filed against them. For the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 3 out of 3 (100%) candidates have cases against them.

SC declines plea seeking postponement of CA exams due to Lok Sabha polls

Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal': Father HD Revanna alleges 'conspiracy', says won't run away

Will Prince Harry ditch much-awaited reunion with King Charles due to 'toxic' Meghan Markle?

'Challenge Congress to say they will bring back Article 370': PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Narendra Modi on Karnataka's Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal'

A software engineer at Google has described his recent layoff from the internet giant as the "worst nightmare" one can imagine for a tech immigrant. The man, originally from China, is in the United States on an H-1B visa, and spent two years at the company. The techie, who has worked at Amazon too in the past, took to LinkedIn to share how he prepared himself to "embrace" being laid off. He shared his learnings after facing the impact of a layoff in 2019 too. The employee said that when Google began its job cuts over two years ago, during the mass tech layoffs that saw other tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and X (formerly Twitter) too shed jobs, he realised that he too could be in line sooner or later.

HCL Technologies, which is India's third largest IT company after TCS and Infosys, recently reported a flat year-on-year net profit growth while announcing its Q4 results at ₹3,986 crore. Now, within a few days of that CEO C Vijayakumar has revealed what the company is into and what it sees as important areas for intervention. Among one of the most interesting points, for those looking for jobs, that he made today was that HCL Tech was likely to hire freshers to the tune of 10,000 this time around. Vijayakumar explained that HCL Tech added as many as 2,700-plus employees in Q4 and that, "The headcount addition should not come as a surprise, because we had a good growth of 5.4 per cent (for FY24) in the current environment…."

Rising temperatures have prompted a series of health alerts across South and Southeast Asia. While countries such as Bangladesh and the Philippines have ordered school shutdowns, others such as Indonesia are facing a spike in dengue fever cases. A Bangladeshi court on Monday ordered schools across the the country to shut due the heatwave, a day after they were reopened by the government. "The High Court bench of Justice Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed a suo moto order closing all primary and secondary schools and madrasas until Thursday due to the heatwave," deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman told AFP. The temperature in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka hovered near 40 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts a stellar cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, is one of the most-awaited films this year. That is not to say the film's promotional material hasn't met criticism or had comparisons drawn with Denis Villeneuve's Tom Holland, Zendaya-starrer Dune. Looking back at when Nag addressed these concerns at the VFX Summit in Hyderabad. At the event, a student asked Nag why his film looked a lot like Dune and if the films had any similarities. They said, "Project K (the film's working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the art work." To which Nag replied, "It's because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there's sand, it'll look like Dune," he said, before laughing at the notion.

Feeling tired, low on energy or constipated in summer? Raisins or kishmish water is the answer to all your health woes as the mercury climbs up. A storehouse of fibre, antioxidants, and micronutrients, raisin water with their cooling properties can help keep dehydration away and maintain electrolyte balance. Soaking a handful of raisins in water overnight. In the morning blend the mix into a smooth paste. Strain to remove any impurity and enjoy it chilled. The refreshing drink helps boost digestion, release toxins from the body and nourish it with important nutrients and antioxidants.

Former Australian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad, the newly appointed skipper of the team, for his exceptional performance throughout the tournament. The youngster was given the challenging task of stepping into the shoes of MS Dhoni just a day before IPL 2024 was about to begin. Gaikwad propelled his team to an emphatic win against the feisty Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs on Sunday, where he fell just 2 runs short of another century in the tournament. Following the win, the CSK coach revealed that it was challenging for Gaikwad to follow in the footsteps of the Indian legend.

