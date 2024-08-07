Evening briefing: President, VP's message to Vinesh Phogat; Salman Khurshid criticised for Bangladesh remarks, and more

In the wake of the shocking disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat just hours before the women’s 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed their support and admiration for the athlete. President Droupadi Murmu lauded Phogat’s achievements and resilience saying her “extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud.” “While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people. Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future,” Murmu posted on X. Dig deeper Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the women’s 50kg final. (PTI)

Former Union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid courted controversy by saying what is happening in neighbouring Bangladesh can happen in India too. Speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid said, "Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done."

Eight-month pregnant woman dies in road accident involving truck in Bengaluru: Report

Sufi shrines body backs Waqf amendment bill, wants more powers for Dargah

From protests to disqualification in Paris Olympics: Journey of Vinesh Phogat

'Sheikh Hasina to continue Delhi stay for some more time': Son Sajeeb Wazed

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 due to her weight has led to a section of her fans comparing her to Indian cricketer captain Rohit Sharma whose physical fitness has been a topic of discussion every now and then. A day after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout, Vinesh Phogat, 29, was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. The setback left the feisty wrestler medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Indian shares were higher today in line with Asian peers, as traders reassessed fears of a US recession and domestic realty stocks jumped after the government relaxed its new property tax rules. "The market is showing signs of recovery after three sessions of losses," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities. "The key question is whether this rebound will gain momentum or fizzle out as a dead cat bounce (temporary recovery)," Tapse said. Both benchmark indexes opened about 1% higher in the previous session too, before reversing gains as traders continued to lock in profits.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday made his first public appearance as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, targeting his Republican rival JD Vance using a couch joke. Amid the plenty of applause in Philadelphia, Harris introduced his VP candidate Walz and hailed his accomplishments. He "really does shine a light on a brighter future that we can build together," she asserted on the first day of their "Battleground State Tour".

Vinesh Phogat was at the cusp of making history at the Paris Olympics 2024, but has now been disqualified from the finals for being 'overweight'. Minutes after the announcement was made, several Bollywood stars, including Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Vicky Kaushal, took to their social media to show support for the wrestler. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage and nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history! Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold- you are iron and you are steel! Nothing can take that away from you! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you.

The neck is a vital part of the body, housing numerous critical structures such as glands, arteries, veins, muscles, nerves, the esophagus, trachea and vertebrae but due to its lack of bone protection, the neck is highly susceptible to injury. In emergencies, the neck's function is often assessed first because any disruption can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening conditions. The neck supports the weight of the head and ensures its alignment with the rest of the body, playing an essential role in overall bodily function. We got a few experts on board to know whether resting our neck on salon basins and using certain types of ball massagers is safe or can be potentially be harmful?

The medical team of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, worked through the night on Tuesday in its bid to ensure wrestler Vinesh Phogat cleared the weigh-in for Wednesday's 50kg final at the Olympics. However, the ace wrestler was still found 100gm overweight and was disqualified, turning her dream run into the final and at least a silver medal into a haunting nightmare. As per the rules of the world wrestling body, UWW, wrestlers are to undergo weigh-in on the morning of their bouts – twice if they reach the next day's final – and no allowance is given. The weight of the singlet is counted as part of the bodyweight.

