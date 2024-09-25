Evening briefing: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over J&K's UT status; Siddaramaiah ‘not afraid’ of MUDA scam probe; & more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated the promise of restoring Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s statehood, saying they would fight for it in Parliament as well as take to the streets. He said the statehood was snatched because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to run the region through the lieutenant governor (LG) and outsiders to end the prosperity of the people. “Until the lieutenant governor is here, outsiders will continue to get benefits at the expense of the people of J&K,” he said at a rally in Jammu. The rally coincided with the second phase of the first assembly elections in J&K since 2014. J&K was divided into two Union territories when the region was stripped of its semi-autonomous status under the Constitution’s Article 370 in August 2019. Dig deeper. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting amid the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he was “not afraid” of the Lokyukta probe ordered by a special court in Bengaluru in the alleged MUDA land allotment scam. Putting up a brave face, Siddaramaiah said he was “ready to face any probe” against him, adding that he would decide his next course of action soon. The Karnataka chief minister posted on X, “It has come to my attention through the media that the Special Court for Elected Representatives has ordered an investigation by the Mysuru Lokayukta. I will provide a detailed response after reviewing the full copy of the order. I am ready to face the investigation and continue the legal fight.” Dig deeper.

India players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin have all prospered in the ICC Test Batting Rankings after compiling centuries in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh in Chennai. Pant has re-entered the rankings in sixth position after scores of 39 and 109, Gill has moved up from fifth to a career-best 14th position after his unbeaten 119 in the second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin’s crucial 113 in the first innings has lifted him seven places to 72nd position. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who partnered in a decisive 199-run first innings partnership to build the base for a 280-run victory, have gained across the ranking lists. Dig deeper

Coldplay is all set to perform in Mumbai in January 2025 as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. However, many fans were left disappointed after missing out on tickets due to the huge rush over long virtual queues to book tickets on BookMyShow. Coldplay will also be performing in Abu Dhabi at Zayed Sports City Museum, next year on January 11. Take a look at the cost of tickets for Abu Dhabi in comparison with that of India. Dig deeper.

A fire broke out inside an Emirates plane late on Tuesday night at the Chennai International Airport before its flight to Dubai, a viral video shows. According to reports, the plane was in the process of being refuelled ahead of the flight to Dubai when smoke began rising from it. In the video, filmed by ground workers from the tarmac, plumes of white smoke can be seen coming out of the plane's tail as airport employees carefully approach it. The clip also shows fire officials spraying water on the plane's tail to extinguish the fire. Dig deeper.