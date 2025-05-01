'Ghar mein ghus kar baith jana': Owaisi's message to Centre amid tension with Pakistan

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday called for action against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses the media on in Hyderabad, on April 29, 2025. (PTI)

“...BJP says 'ghar me ghus ke maarenge'. If you (central government) are taking action this time (against Pakistan), 'toh ghar mein ghus kar baith jana'.” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI. Follow LIVE updates.

“It is the resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is ours. All opposition parties are telling the government that terrorism should be eradicated...”

Last week, in a scathing attack on Pakistan over the terror attack, Owaisi said that Islamabad "acted like ISIS" by killing Indian citizens in Kashmir.

"Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember that if they enter a country and kill innocent people, that country will not sit quietly. No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what 'deen' are you talking about?... You have acted like ISIS," Owaisi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Pahalgam terror attack

In one of the deadliest terror incidents in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, terrorists on April 22 gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in the picturesque Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam.

Following the attack, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

New Delhi also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home.

In response to India's measures, Pakistan announced on Thursday that it would close its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspend trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.