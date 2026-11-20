MP High Court pulls up state government for using AI to cite non-existent Supreme Court judgment
The court held that the state could not bypass a departmental inquiry under Article 311(2)(b), while allowing a fresh inquiry.
The Madhya Pradesh high court has cautioned the state government over the “callous and irresponsible” drafting of a reply that cited a non-existent Supreme Court judgment, which the court said was the result of the state having “blindly resorted” to artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
The observation came on Tuesday on a petition filed by a police sub-inspector who was dismissed from service within 24 hours of a sexual harassment complaint being lodged against him a case from 2024. A bench of justice Vivek Kumar Singh quashed the dismissal, holding that the state had bypassed constitutional due process when it invoked provisions that allow departmental inquiries to be dispensed with in exceptional circumstances.
The court directed the government to reinstate him forthwith, but gave it liberty to conduct a regular departmental inquiry in accordance with law. It expressed no opinion on merits of the allegations against him.
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State’s defence relies on non-existent Supreme Court ruling
While examining the state’s defence, the court found that government counsel had cited a purported Supreme Court judgment, State of Andhra Pradesh vs S.S. Mohammad Nisar, reported as (2008) 5 SCC 230, to argue that reappreciation of evidence is impermissible under Article 226 of the Constitution. No such judgment exists, the court said.
The bench pointed out that the citation actually belongs to Sidhartha Vashisht alias Manu Sharma vs State (NCT of Delhi), a case on suspension of sentence in a criminal appeal and unrelated to this matter. “It is glaringly apparent that the respondents have blindly resorted to the use of Artificial Intelligence tools to draft their pleadings, resulting in the incorporation of a fabricated case name cross-wired with an unrelated citation,” the court observed.
“This court is constrained to take serious note of the callous and irresponsible manner in which the return has been drafted on behalf of the State”.
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Pleadings filed before a constitutional court are solemn documents, the court said, and inserting fictitious case law without verifying citations wastes judicial time and borders on actively misleading the court. “The casual insertion of fictitious case laws without undertaking the basic professional duty of cross-checking the citations not only wastes precious judicial time but also borders on actively misleading the Court. The respondents and the State machinery are strictly cautioned against such reckless practices.”
Advocate General’s office told to verify legal citations
The bench said office of the Advocate General must ensure that legal propositions and citations are meticulously verified before they are placed on record.
The sub-inspector was accused of indecent behaviour with a woman cleaner at the state situation room in Bhopal on May 26, 2024. He was suspended the same day and dismissed on May 27 without a departmental inquiry.
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The court said it had no hesitation in holding that the state’s justification for invoking Article 311(2)(b) was unsustainable in law.
Government advocate Swati Aseem George and Advocate General Prashant Singh declined to comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More